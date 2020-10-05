Latest ezPaycheck Payroll Software 2020-2021 Bundle Now Offered for a Limited Time

The 2020-2021 bundle version of ezPaycheck has been released for customer satisfaction and peace of mind. Test drive the software for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com for no cost or obligation.

“ezPaycheck 2020-2021 bundle version is now available at a discounted cost for customer convenience,” said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Business owners and Human Resource staff are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.aspand download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).



Features available in ezPaycheck payroll software are:

- Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Three popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)

- Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubs

- Flexibility for special tax deduction needs

- Auto-fill data feature

- Assign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.

- Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applications

- Multi-user network versions available:



Priced at $99 per computer, per calendar year ( 2020-2021 bundle version is available at a discounted cost of $139.00 for a limited time), To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

