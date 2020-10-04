Press Releases Daniel Owen Ltd. Press Release

New Swindon Hub Opened by Leading Construction Recruitment Agency, Daniel Owen Ltd.

A long-established construction staffing agency, opens a new office in Swindon as part of growth commitments to the surrounding areas.

Swindon, United Kingdom, October 04, 2020 --(



With an already strong service offering across the south of England, the new Swindon hub has been established to help support sites with an increased focus in the region. Accompanying their nearby offices in Reading, Oxford, Bristol and Taunton; the Swindon establishment will the business to meet the growing staffing demand seen over the last 6 months, as well as provide nearby workers with an office that understands construction in the region.



Karl Burnett, Managing Director of Daniel Owen ltd, announced at the opening:

“Daniel Owen has always worked to ensure the service for our candidates and clients matches requirement, and our new Swindon Office allows us to meet demand with regional expertise.



Stephen Smith

0345 810 1020



https://www.danielowen.co.uk



