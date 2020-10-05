Press Releases Society Eighteen Press Release

Receive press releases from Society Eighteen: By Email RSS Feeds: Society Eighteen CEO Shares Influencer Strategy Insight on Where Brains Meet Beauty® Podcast

Podcast Episode Featuring Pam Zapata Airing Wednesday, 10/7

New York, NY, October 05, 2020 --(



The episode will cover Pamela’s career journey, overseeing influencer campaigns and strategy for key beauty and personal care brands before ultimately launching Society Eighteen, as well as advice for listeners.



“I have certainly learned a lot about influencer strategy, integrated marketing, talent relations, casting, and production during the 10+ years that I’ve been in the industry,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society Eighteen. “I’m excited to share some of that insight with Jodi and all of her listeners!”



To listen to the podcast, please visit wherebrainsmeetbeauty.com.



About Society Eighteen

Founded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society Eighteen is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society Eighteen works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit societyeighteen.com. New York, NY, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society Eighteen, the bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency focused on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy, joins Where Brains Meet Beauty® podcast host Jodi Katz, Founder & Creative Director of Base Beauty Creative Agency, for an episode being released today.The episode will cover Pamela’s career journey, overseeing influencer campaigns and strategy for key beauty and personal care brands before ultimately launching Society Eighteen, as well as advice for listeners.“I have certainly learned a lot about influencer strategy, integrated marketing, talent relations, casting, and production during the 10+ years that I’ve been in the industry,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society Eighteen. “I’m excited to share some of that insight with Jodi and all of her listeners!”To listen to the podcast, please visit wherebrainsmeetbeauty.com.About Society EighteenFounded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society Eighteen is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society Eighteen works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit societyeighteen.com. Contact Information Society Eighteen

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



societyeighteen.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Society Eighteen