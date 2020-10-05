PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Society Eighteen

Press Release

Receive press releases from Society Eighteen: By Email RSS Feeds:

Society Eighteen CEO Shares Influencer Strategy Insight on Where Brains Meet Beauty® Podcast


Podcast Episode Featuring Pam Zapata Airing Wednesday, 10/7

New York, NY, October 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society Eighteen, the bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency focused on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy, joins Where Brains Meet Beauty® podcast host Jodi Katz, Founder & Creative Director of Base Beauty Creative Agency, for an episode being released today.

The episode will cover Pamela’s career journey, overseeing influencer campaigns and strategy for key beauty and personal care brands before ultimately launching Society Eighteen, as well as advice for listeners.

“I have certainly learned a lot about influencer strategy, integrated marketing, talent relations, casting, and production during the 10+ years that I’ve been in the industry,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society Eighteen. “I’m excited to share some of that insight with Jodi and all of her listeners!”

To listen to the podcast, please visit wherebrainsmeetbeauty.com.

About Society Eighteen
Founded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society Eighteen is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society Eighteen works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit societyeighteen.com.
Contact Information
Society Eighteen
Kaity Bandura
201-321-2092
Contact
societyeighteen.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Society Eighteen
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help