Kentucky Housing Market Showing Early Signs of Cooling

The latest report is available here: https://housingiq.wainstreet.com/surveys/ky/ Hopkinton, MA, October 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Twenty-nine percent of Kentucky REALTORS® reported that tightening mortgage standards were discouraging their buyers, according to the September 2020 edition of the HousingIQ Survey of Kentucky REALTORS®. Twenty-eight percent of the 204 REALTORS®, across Kentucky, expect an increase in the number of price reductions.“House price appreciation has outstripped the benefit of record-low mortgage rates," explained Vidur Dhanda, author of the survey. "Low inventory can sustain price growth up to a point before financial concerns about affordability become an issue. We are beginning to see that with the tightening mortgage standards."The headline Confidence Index was nearly unchanged at 50.1. A value of 100 corresponds to all respondents agreeing that market conditions will improve, while a value of 50 corresponds to respondents anticipating no change in market conditions. The improvements in the Price Expectation (+2.5) and Homeowner Stress (-1.7) sub-indices reflect a market that has thus far weathered the pandemic. With fifty-eight percent of the respondents expecting an increase in distressed sales in the next twelve months, there remain potential headwinds as pandemic-related financial pressures take their toll on homeowners. The seven-point jump in the Buyer Power Index foretells a seller’s market that is slowing down to more sustainable levels.Affordability issues and low inventories continue to present an opportunity for single-family rental investors and 49% of the respondents expect increased sales to investors. 73% of respondents reported an increase in the number of offers received by sellers with 37% reporting an increase in the number of all-cash offers. This presents an opportunity for real estate professionals to leverage their market insights and network and help buyers with pre-approval, pricing, and putting forward winning offers. With nearly half of the respondents ranking buyers looking to upgrade as a top-three customer segment, and the tight inventories impeding home buying, there is continued opportunity for remodeling contractors and financial planners to bundle services.“A minuscule 3% of the Kentucky REALTORS® reported their clients as expressing buyer’s remorse compared to the 55% national numbers reported elsewhere in the media,” said Kentucky REALTORS® Communication Director Paul Del Rio. “This shows how local market experts provide the high touch, consultative expertise that guides beyond the transaction.”In the next twelve months:* 50% of respondents expect an increase in sales volume-- 39% anticipate increased foot traffic-- 30% expect houses to stay on market for fewer days-- 43% expect increased sales to first-time buyers*66% of respondents anticipate an increase in delinquencies-- 35% expect more houses to sell above asking price-- 49% expect increased sales to investors“The survey results identify younger, more affluent, first-time buyers as an important market segment in the next twelve months,” said Kentucky REALTORS® C.E.O. Steve Stevens. “By generating such actionable insights, we help our industry plan and better serve clients.”The latest report is available here: https://housingiq.wainstreet.com/surveys/ky/ Contact Information WAIN Street

Vidur Dhanda

413-303-9765



housingiq.waintreet.com



