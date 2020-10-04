Toll Brothers Announces Release of New Home Sites in Its Community Near the Aurora Reservoir

Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Located in Southeast Aurora, Toll Brothers’ resort-style community will consist of 109 single-family, executive homes that range from 2,847 to 4,149 square feet. Residents will enjoy the exciting community clubhouse and amenities of the Southshore master plan, as well as the Aurora Reservoir boasting abundant recreational opportunities within minutes of the community.



“The numerous recreational opportunities include non-motorized boating, fishing, paddle boarding, and diving at Aurora Reservoir; scenic walking trails linking the community to the lake; and the exceptional Lakehouse community clubhouse featuring breathtaking views, saltwater pool and fitness center,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We are offering six one- and two-story home designs, all of which can be personalized with hundreds of options.” Vista Point at Southshore is located within the exceptional Cherry Creek School District, one of the top school districts in the state. The community is conveniently located on the south side of the Aurora Reservoir, just 5 minutes from E-470 and 30 minutes to downtown Denver.



From Denver, take I-25 to E-470 and take the Smoky Hill Road exit (Exit 10). Head east on Smoky Hill Road and turn left onto South Powhaton Road. Enter the community on Southshore Parkway and turn left onto Lakeview Drive. The Vista Point at Southshore sales center and models are located on the left (27391 E Lakeview Dr., Aurora, CO 80016).



For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-500-0077.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



