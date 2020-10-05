Beauty Industry Veterans to Help Black-Owned Hair Product Companies from Concept to Retail

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7pm EST, the Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC Pro) will host a live panel discussion free on Zoom with the team of Business Advisors for ANHC Indie Beauty Membership. These advisors will help black-owned small and start up hair product companies from concept to mass retail. The panel discussion marks the first time the group will come together publicly to discuss how to successfully build a beauty brand in today’s market.

The advisor team has over 150 years of combined experience, have earned 20 patents, and have consulted and held senior positions as high as CEO at powerhouse beauty companies including L’Oreal, Revlon, Strength of Nature, Softsheen-Carson, and Design Essentials. The Indie Beauty Business Advisor team consists of African American women who are veterans in the beauty industry; Cosmetics Product Developer, Angela D. Ellington; Cosmetics Manufacturing Consultant, Margaret Haven; Marketing Expert, Shawn K. Tollerson; Accountant, Desarie Anderson; and Attorney, Latoicha Andino-Aquino.



ANHC Indie Beauty membership includes peer to peer mastermind meetings, industry resource documents, educational classes, and access to the Indie Beauty Business Advisors. The advisors will conduct live classes and video chats, share their insider resources, as well as answer questions regularly in the ANHC Indie Beauty Facebook group.



ANHC Pro Founder Elaine Truesdale noted, “Our team of advisors will use their years of experience to help members avoid costly mistakes and provide hair care market insights. Members will be able to take advantage of opportunities faster and at lower costs.” 35 year cosmetics manufacturing veteran Margaret Haven says, “My goal is to pass on my knowledge to the next generation to let them know that it is possible. There are millions of dollars to be made producing hair products.”



For additional information about the Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC Pro), or to become an Indie Beauty Member contact us by email at contactus@anhcpro.org or call 678-459-5212.



About Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC Pro):

