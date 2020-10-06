Digital Wellness Directory Launches Online Consultation Appointment Booking and PR Solutions for Health and Wellness Practitioners

Besides online consultation solutions, the directory platform also offers webinar development and press release services. The services are provided by experienced creative communication professionals who understand the digital wellness business and have decades of experience working with global brands and practitioners. The platform can also be utilized by health and wellness technology brands to introduce their research and products to the practitioner ecosystem and find authentic, credible influencers. It is a network that connects practitioners with the digital world and helps them capitalize their knowledge and experience. Miami, FL, October 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Wellness Directory, a platform for health and wellness practitioners, has announced new services. Health and wellness practitioners such as nutritionists, fitness trainers and doctors can now utilize the platform to implement telemedicine or online consultation software on their website.Digitalwellness.directory offers communication and marketing services to professional practitioners. Practitioners can list their profile on the website and submit articles to share their knowledge for free. Just today, the platform announced premium plans which include a booking solution for your website, a press release and webinar development.The booking solution is designed for your website or can also be used without a website. The online consultation or appointment booking solution allows you to have a floating button on your website that offers paid bookings for online consultations within a few clicks to your website visitors. A digital expert is assigned to your project, who helps complete the integration within a short-time, usually within 2-3 days or so. Siddharth Agrawal, founder and developer of Digital Wellness Directory explains, “This is a simple, elegant and effective way to get bookings. Sync your calendar, appointments and payments, start your digital on your own website and more!”Besides online consultation solutions, the directory platform also offers webinar development and press release services. The services are provided by experienced creative communication professionals who understand the digital wellness business and have decades of experience working with global brands and practitioners. The platform can also be utilized by health and wellness technology brands to introduce their research and products to the practitioner ecosystem and find authentic, credible influencers. It is a network that connects practitioners with the digital world and helps them capitalize their knowledge and experience.