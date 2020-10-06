Education is a Basic Right and EClickKart is Working Towards It

Press Releases EClickKart Press Release

Donate smartphones to help underprivileged children's right to education.

Mumbai, India, October 06, 2020 --(



These kids can't afford school supplies due to severe financial constraints. Families can’t afford a smartphone which is a basic requirement for an online education.



Many of these children are talented and if given the right access they can do wonders for themselves.



It’s just not underprivileged children, many schools are also in a dire need of school supplies for children.



EClickKart has taken a noble initiative with their new campaign wherein one can donate a smartphone which will help educate the children and in turn will build a stronger India. Donating a smartphone is an expensive affair; EClickKart has made it simpler and easier. Now you can donate a smart-phone and 12 months internet connection in easy instalments of INR 1725 per month for 12 months.



EClickKart is one of India's most reliable donation platform where thousands of Donors across the world channelize their donations to the NGOs in need. They allow Donors to send material needed to a cause instead of money.



About EClickKart: E-Click-Kart is India's most reliable donation platform where thousands of Donors across the world channelize their donations to the NGOs in need. We allow Donors to send material needed to a cause instead of money. EClickKart is India's social enterprise which is providing a unique platform for social organizations to easily procure products in need. An initiative by Rohit N Shetty who is an active philanthropist working towards the education sector and building a stronger India.

