Due to High Demand, Club Travalet Opens New Office at Kollam

TVTRIPNSTAY Holidays Pvt. Ltd. launches a time share related product called Club Travalet. Time share as in “money paid in advance, service enjoyed in installments.” Club Travalet is one of the best options for the time share business because “we know your way.” Club Travalet offers vivid vacations and awe-inspiring experiences like never before. Their world class itinerary creates a lifetime of memories.

Kochi, India, October 08, 2020 --(



The pandemic has curtailed the freedom of humans to travel everywhere irrespective of the borders. People are eagerly waiting to tour somewhere. Considering Kerala 2018 was a bad time for tourism with Nipah and the floods dwindling businesses to the core, but 2019 recorded the highest number of footfall in 24 years. So post pandemic, it is going to a be a boom in the tour industry all over the world, but at the same time, to mitigate the current losses room rentals will be high. Club Travalet is a solution to this future situation as the membership can be availed now and will get activated only after the pandemic so customers will get rooms at today’s economic rate which is why more and more people are becoming members these days.



Club Travalet membership is in high demand as the product is novel and innovative at the same time.



The demand is high and the team looks forward to open up new offices in all districts of Kerala initially, by the end of November 2020. The brand also runs a 1000+ member group in Facebook where people share photos and information about various locations that they had visited and their experiences. All this has boosted the brand presence and its highly encouraging to see an indigenous product gathering world attention. Kochi, India, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Kochi-based start-up, Club Travalet which created a buzz within a short span of its launch, among travel lovers gets a new address at Kollam Chinnakada. Today it is a sought after travel membership for timeshare basis selling products in four variants, Iris (1 year), Aster (3 year), Lavender (5 year) & Tulip (7 year), respectively. The membership in fact focuses on the commoner who loves traveling but is skeptical about the expenses incurred in the hotel stays. Club Travalet, the novel travel membership, helps its customers enjoy luxury stays anywhere in India anytime at the most economic rates available.The pandemic has curtailed the freedom of humans to travel everywhere irrespective of the borders. People are eagerly waiting to tour somewhere. Considering Kerala 2018 was a bad time for tourism with Nipah and the floods dwindling businesses to the core, but 2019 recorded the highest number of footfall in 24 years. So post pandemic, it is going to a be a boom in the tour industry all over the world, but at the same time, to mitigate the current losses room rentals will be high. Club Travalet is a solution to this future situation as the membership can be availed now and will get activated only after the pandemic so customers will get rooms at today’s economic rate which is why more and more people are becoming members these days.Club Travalet membership is in high demand as the product is novel and innovative at the same time.The demand is high and the team looks forward to open up new offices in all districts of Kerala initially, by the end of November 2020. The brand also runs a 1000+ member group in Facebook where people share photos and information about various locations that they had visited and their experiences. All this has boosted the brand presence and its highly encouraging to see an indigenous product gathering world attention.