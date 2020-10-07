The Gateway Family YMCA Receives Grant from PSEG Foundation to Help Protect and Support Community

Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

YMCA Awarded $2,500 from the PSEG Foundation

Elizabeth, NJ, October 07, 2020 --(



“The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community since 1900, and during this global pandemic, there has been an increased need for essential housing and social services,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO. “As a charity, having community partners allows us to continue to impact those we serve. We thank the PSEG Foundation for their support of our housing and social services programs during this critical health crisis.



“The PSEG Foundation aims to help build thriving communities, which is why we are honored to support The Gateway Family YMCA and their efforts to provide services for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program,” said Calvin Ledford, Jr., President of the PSEG Foundation and Director Corporate Social Responsibility. “By empowering and investing in the local communities we serve, PSEG brings to life its mission to help build better places to live and work.”



The Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services for over 300 individuals, families and veterans each evening through residential housing programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield, as well as supportive housing programs throughout Union County. The Y provides emergency, transitional, supportive and permanent affordable housing opportunities along with wraparound social services focusing on employment preparation, life skills and case management.



“Our commitment to the community remains strong,” said Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Many think of the Y as a place to regain wellness, attend summer camp, or learn to swim. But for many, the YMCA is also a place to call home, feel supported and gain skills to last a lifetime.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.



