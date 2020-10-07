Large Format Printer Parts Announces New Distribution Partnership with Sun Chemical

Press Releases Large Format Printer Parts Press Release

Isnes, Belgium, October 07, 2020 --(



The Streamline range of inkjet inks is designed for a wide variety of wide and super-wide format solvent-based printers including Efi, Roland, Mutoh, Mimaki and more. This specific agreement will cover compatible Roland ® Eco-Sol MAX series (ESL3-4-5), Mimaki ® SS21 and Mutoh ® UMS as a first step. But discussions are underway to strengthen these synergies in the forthcoming months.



"We are excited to announce this partnership with the world's largest producer of printing inks and pigments as a validation of our business model and the exponential growth of our company," said Albano MASINO, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe Sun Chemical is ideally suited to further grow our product offering, support our customers with the highest quality standards. We are confident that this relationship will be of high value for our customers."



This exciting new partnership will further support the continued growth of Large Format Printer Parts, which continues to grow from strength to strength.



About Large Format Printer Parts



Large Format Printer Parts is a trusted signage supplier that markets a wide range of printing supplies and finishing equipment worldwide. Large Format Printer Parts sells a comprehensive range of spare parts, inks and accessories for wide and super-wide format printer brands such as Roland ®, Mimaki ®, Mutoh ®, Océ ®, efi, etc.



About Sun Chemical



Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is the world's largest producer of printing inks and pigments and a leading provider of materials to packaging, publication, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, and other industrial markets. With annual sales of more than $3.5 billion, Sun Chemical has over 8,000 employees supporting customers around the world.



Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials.



