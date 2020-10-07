Elamant Introduces New Chief Strategy Officer





“Elamant International is beyond excited and ready to get started on this new journey with Mike Magolnick,” said Ryan Evans, CEO of Elamant. Dallas, TX, October 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elamant International is proud to announce Mike Magolnick as its new Chief Strategy Officer. MIke will also serve as the Managing Director over The Elamant Cares Foundation. Mike Magolnick is a 20-year executive, a 3x Bestselling Author and a popular keynote speaker on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, Blockchain technologies, social media, and reputation management. His experience and edge will bring Elamant Cares and Elamant International to the next level.In today's society, connections are everything. Mike is a marketing and social media pioneer and among the most connected people in the world with a personal reach of millions of people including business and political leaders, celebrities, authors and global thought leaders. Mike is verified as a public figure on Facebook and has been recognized for years as one of the top 100 global entrepreneurs to follow on Twitter.Mike’s previous experience includes running two public companies as well as being a recognized expert in technology having been interviewed and/or appearing in print in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, American Venture Magazine, Direct Selling News, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The American Business Journal. He also has served as a two-term President of North Texas Mensa.“Elamant International is beyond excited and ready to get started on this new journey with Mike Magolnick,” said Ryan Evans, CEO of Elamant.