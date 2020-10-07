PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Elamant
Sponsored Company

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Executives & Employees

Image Gallery

Elamant

Press Release

Receive press releases from Elamant: By Email RSS Feeds:

Elamant Introduces New Chief Strategy Officer


Dallas, TX, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elamant International is proud to announce Mike Magolnick as its new Chief Strategy Officer. MIke will also serve as the Managing Director over The Elamant Cares Foundation. Mike Magolnick is a 20-year executive, a 3x Bestselling Author and a popular keynote speaker on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, Blockchain technologies, social media, and reputation management. His experience and edge will bring Elamant Cares and Elamant International to the next level.

In today's society, connections are everything. Mike is a marketing and social media pioneer and among the most connected people in the world with a personal reach of millions of people including business and political leaders, celebrities, authors and global thought leaders. Mike is verified as a public figure on Facebook and has been recognized for years as one of the top 100 global entrepreneurs to follow on Twitter.

Mike’s previous experience includes running two public companies as well as being a recognized expert in technology having been interviewed and/or appearing in print in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, American Venture Magazine, Direct Selling News, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The American Business Journal. He also has served as a two-term President of North Texas Mensa.

“Elamant International is beyond excited and ready to get started on this new journey with Mike Magolnick,” said Ryan Evans, CEO of Elamant.
Contact Information
Elamant International
Mike Magolnick
469-430-8880
Contact
elamant.com

Click here to view the company profile of Elamant
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Elamant
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help