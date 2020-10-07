Netherlands MoD to Provide Updates and Insight Into the Tactical Edge Networking (TEN) Program at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Colonel Robert Miedema, Program Manager FOXTROT and NLD Program Lead TEN, Netherlands MoD, will be speaking at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021.

Lisbon, Portugal, October 07, 2020 --(



Not only this, but the main event will be preceded by a pre-conference workshop on “The Challenge of Electromagnetic Disruption,” which will be led by Colonel (Ret’d) Ralph Thiele of Stratbyrd Consulting on 26th January.



Interested parties should register for the conference by 30th October to claim a £200 early bird discount. Registrations can be made at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom3.



Last year, Germany and the Netherlands signed an agreement to pursue the first-ever joint military internet, known as the Tactical Edge Networking (TEN) program. TEN will unify communications between the Bundeswehr's land-based operations and the Netherlands MoD's "FOXTROT" tactical communications program.



This means that soldiers from both governments will be able to use the same equipment, such as computers, radios and other communications systems.



As TEN is the first project of its kind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Colonel Robert Miedema, Program Manager FOXTROT and NLD Program Lead TEN, Netherlands MoD, will be speaking at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 to provide updates and insight into the program.



Colonel Robert Miedema will be presenting on "Tactical Edge Networking Towards Digital Integration (Interoperability 2.0),” which will cover:



· An update on the DEU/NLD TEN Program

· Towards product delivery and realizing benefits Spiral Zero (2023)

· Amplifying interoperability through FMN Tactical Edge Syndicate



Colonel Robert Miedema will be joined by other CIS program managers and communications experts, who will be providing updates and insight into the latest communication technologies.



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom3.



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

Conference: 27th – 28th January 2021

Half-day Pre-conference Focus Day: 26th January 2021

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Sponsored by: Glenair, Inmarsat, Blackned GMBH and Base Camp Connect



Sponsored by: Glenair, Inmarsat, Blackned GMBH and Base Camp Connect



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom3



