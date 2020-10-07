Fishman & Associates Hires Brad Buettin as Purchasing Director

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

Fishman & Associates recently hired Brad Buettin as Purchasing Director. Brad has significant experience managing all facets of global sourcing, supplier development, and cost reductions. His work history includes supporting Hamar Mobility, CAE Healthcare, CertainTeed, SCA Packaging and Tuscarora. He also owned a manufacturing business for ten years. Brad graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana with a BS Degree. He's a member of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

