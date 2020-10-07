PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Raman Kuppuswamy

Raman Kuppuswamy Says That the Title of His New Blog Post May be Intriguing


Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator, says that in his new blog post entitled "You Are A Cheat," he talks about uncertainties in life as well as in the business world. He adds that the post contains a few suggestions to help people, more particularly entrepreneurs, confront uncertainties head-on. Raman Kuppuswamy feels that by using these suggestions, people can not only come out unscathed but can achieve the success they are aiming at.

Chennai, India, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator, who has created a new blog post with the title "You are a Cheat," admits that the caption of the post may be misleading and intriguing. But he hastens to add that almost everyone is afraid of uncertainties of life. He particularly talks about the entrepreneurial world that is full of uncertainties.

The author emphasizes the point that only those entrepreneurs who are strong-minded can continue and sustain in their business. Weak-minded people will quit, he says. He categorically states that those who have succeeded in the commercial world could elevate themselves to such high levels only because they have learned to leverage uncertainties suitably.

In the post, the author tries to drive home the difference between "risk" and "uncertainty." He advises entrepreneurs to use cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze the data available, however voluminous it may be, and foresee risks so that they can take the required steps to minimize their impact. At the same time, it is impossible to replace humans, warns the author.

Raman Kuppuswamy stresses on the importance of being resilient in handling risks in the entrepreneurial world. He firmly says that resilience alone will help entrepreneurs to leverage uncertainties and shape their success.
