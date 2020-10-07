18 Million U.S. Cancer Survivors Reports Critical Illness Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2020 --(



“This year nearly two million American men and women will hear the dreaded words, you have cancer,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the critical illness insurance organization. "While we are rightly focused on COVID-19, we can not forget the significant impact of cancer on millions of individuals, their loved ones and families."



Slome was sharing data to mark the occasion of Critical Illness Awareness Month. "October is designated as a time to focus on this topic and we want to help men and women understand their risk as well as that advances in medical treatments offer hope," he notes. “Today, many men and women diagnosed with cancer will survive which is good news that needs to be shared. They'll join the ranks of the 18 million survivors who are alive.”



AACII analysis of National Cancer Institute data reveals a significant increase in the number of 2020 cancer survivors. "Population growth and the aging of the U.S. population definitely contribute to the increase," Slome explains.



The five types of cancer that have the greatest number of survivors include:

Breast (female) 4,275,000

Prostate 3,108,000

Melanoma 1,971,000

Colorectal 1,327,000

Lymphoma 803,000



For the five largest blocks, the following was the percentage increase compared to 2010 data:

Breast (female) 24%

Prostate 34%

Melanoma 61%

Colorectal 9%

Lymphoma 26%



“In 2020, some 270,000 U.S. women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer,” explains Slome, director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance. “More than half of these women will be between ages 50 and 69 and they will survive but their lives and financial situation may be greatly impacted.”



An affordable modest cancer insurance policy purchased in your 40s or even 50s can cover those uncovered costs and replace lost income while one undergoes treatment and recovery time.



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



