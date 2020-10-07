Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Black Connect Press Release

Receive press releases from Black Connect: By Email RSS Feeds: Black Connect Announces Finalists in FeverPitch 2020

Watch 9 Entrepreneurs Present Start-Up Business Ideas in Virtual Pitch Competition on October 8

Tampa, FL, October 07, 2020 --(



FeverPitch is an initiative curated by Black Connect that provides a platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across all industries to gain insight from and exposure to venture capitalists and potential investors, community and corporate leaders, executives, seasoned and successful entrepreneurs and professionals, disruptors and more.



This year, FeverPitch is being presented by Black Connect in partnership with Silicon Valley Bank as part of Tech Gives Back 2020. FeverPitch finalists will have the opportunity to be coached by up to 100 professionals from Silicon Valley Bank who are participating in Tech Gives Back 2020.



“The goal of FeverPitch is to build, empower and boost Black Connect’s startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship by bringing entrepreneurs, corporates, investors and the public together, helping to create innovation and networking hubs and populate and cultivate Black Connect’s pipeline of entrepreneurs,” says Alvin Jones, II, Executive Director of Black Connect.



Entries were submitted from across the 50 states. Finalists were determined by business model, market potential, innovation, and team background. This year’s finalists represent a wide variety of industries, experiences, and backgrounds.



“This year represents our most diverse group of finalists across age, gender, industries and geographic location” said Marshawn K. Dickson, Jr., Co-Founder of Black Connect and Morehouse College senior. “Our Black Connect community continues to grow, and we’re excited to connect with Silicon Valley Bank to provide this opportunity for exposure to our members.”



The 9 finalists and their businesses are:



Arian Green - Play Vision

Romain Voufo - Cashtree

LaTasha Moore - Tasha Teaches Spanish

Khalief Whetstone - SHYP Quick

MaQueba Massey - Financial IQ

Terry Lewis - The Boss Helmet

Ashley McMichael - McMichael-Lee Solutions

Shamekko Early-Coleman - DVRS Stock

Nicole Kearney - Sip & Share Wines



FeverPitch will be hosted by Precious L. Williams, a 13-time national business elevator pitch champion. Williams has been on top television shows and publications for her pitching, branding, and professional speaking skills. She was featured on Season 8 of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Forbes Magazine, CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Wall Street Journal, the movie, “LEAP,” as well as several others around the world.



To learn more about the finalists and to become a FeverPitch partner or sponsor, visit blackconnect.org/tech-gives-back-2020.



About Black Connect

Black Connect is the only national 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to small businesses, entrepreneurs, corporations, non-profit organizations, college students, and any individual that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, Black Connect provides a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black Community. Blackconnect.com is the most comprehensive business and social networking platform with members across the United States, Caribbean, Africa, and the United Kingdom.



About Silicon Valley Bank

For more than 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.



About Tech Gives Back

Tech Gives Back is an interactive event initially created to provide the tech community with an opportunity to work alongside their colleagues and peers to positively contribute to their communities. In 2019, more than 3,000 professionals from over 200 companies in 11 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Israel volunteered thousands of hours in one of the largest community service events of the year. Tampa, FL, October 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Black Connect announced 9 finalists who will present their start-up business ideas in Black Connect’s national pitch competition, FeverPitch. The competition will stream live on blackconnect.org/tech-gives-back-2020 on October 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 pm. EST. Public voting will take place on blackconnect.org.FeverPitch is an initiative curated by Black Connect that provides a platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across all industries to gain insight from and exposure to venture capitalists and potential investors, community and corporate leaders, executives, seasoned and successful entrepreneurs and professionals, disruptors and more.This year, FeverPitch is being presented by Black Connect in partnership with Silicon Valley Bank as part of Tech Gives Back 2020. FeverPitch finalists will have the opportunity to be coached by up to 100 professionals from Silicon Valley Bank who are participating in Tech Gives Back 2020.“The goal of FeverPitch is to build, empower and boost Black Connect’s startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship by bringing entrepreneurs, corporates, investors and the public together, helping to create innovation and networking hubs and populate and cultivate Black Connect’s pipeline of entrepreneurs,” says Alvin Jones, II, Executive Director of Black Connect.Entries were submitted from across the 50 states. Finalists were determined by business model, market potential, innovation, and team background. This year’s finalists represent a wide variety of industries, experiences, and backgrounds.“This year represents our most diverse group of finalists across age, gender, industries and geographic location” said Marshawn K. Dickson, Jr., Co-Founder of Black Connect and Morehouse College senior. “Our Black Connect community continues to grow, and we’re excited to connect with Silicon Valley Bank to provide this opportunity for exposure to our members.”The 9 finalists and their businesses are:Arian Green - Play VisionRomain Voufo - CashtreeLaTasha Moore - Tasha Teaches SpanishKhalief Whetstone - SHYP QuickMaQueba Massey - Financial IQTerry Lewis - The Boss HelmetAshley McMichael - McMichael-Lee SolutionsShamekko Early-Coleman - DVRS StockNicole Kearney - Sip & Share WinesFeverPitch will be hosted by Precious L. Williams, a 13-time national business elevator pitch champion. Williams has been on top television shows and publications for her pitching, branding, and professional speaking skills. She was featured on Season 8 of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Forbes Magazine, CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Wall Street Journal, the movie, “LEAP,” as well as several others around the world.To learn more about the finalists and to become a FeverPitch partner or sponsor, visit blackconnect.org/tech-gives-back-2020.About Black ConnectBlack Connect is the only national 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to small businesses, entrepreneurs, corporations, non-profit organizations, college students, and any individual that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, Black Connect provides a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black Community. Blackconnect.com is the most comprehensive business and social networking platform with members across the United States, Caribbean, Africa, and the United Kingdom.About Silicon Valley BankFor more than 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.About Tech Gives BackTech Gives Back is an interactive event initially created to provide the tech community with an opportunity to work alongside their colleagues and peers to positively contribute to their communities. In 2019, more than 3,000 professionals from over 200 companies in 11 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Israel volunteered thousands of hours in one of the largest community service events of the year. Contact Information Black Connect

Angela Majette

813-405-5918



blackconnect.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Black Connect Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend