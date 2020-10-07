Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Announces Virtual Conference in October, the 10th Annual Sunshine Summit to End Hunger

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Two-day virtual summit to unite international organizations, advocates, and volunteers.

Tampa, FL, October 07, 2020 --(



The 10th Annual SSEH is a free two-day high-impact event that will explore research, programs, and best practices related to this year’s theme "Global Effects of COVID-19 on Food Systems and Local Effects on Emergency Feeding Efforts.” Sessions will be locally, nationally, and internationally focused on the experiences of families struggling with food insecurity and different response programs and techniques. Register now to save your virtual seat at https://networktoendhunger.org/summit-registration/.



This year’s Summit brings together leaders from key international, national, and local organizations, academia, and the corporate sector. The conference provide a virtual platform for 1,000 participants to address the most pressing challenges surrounding hunger and food insecurity. This event will provide organizers and the broader anti-hunger community a forum for sharing solutions to increase food security. Dynamic and educational program sessions will be presented by local, national, and global leaders in hunger and food relief.



The 2020 SSEH will welcome Feeding India’s Founder, Ankit Kawatra, and Co-founder, Srishti Jain, as keynote speakers providing an international perspective on how Feeding India responded to feed their communities during COVID-19. Other speakers include: Jeremy Everett, Executive Director of the Texas Hunger Initiative; Jean-Martin Bauer, Country Director for the World Food Programme, Congo-Brazzaville; Faustine Wabwire, Senior Program Officer, Global Policy & Advocacy for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Craig Gundersen, Professor and Director of Undergrad Studies at the University of Illinois; and Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share. View the complete agenda at https://networktoendhunger.org/sseh.



The 2020 SSEH is presented free to attendees thanks to Diamond Sponsor, The Mosaic Company, as well as Gold Sponsor, Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry, and Copper Sponsor, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://networktoendhunger.org/summit-sponsor/.



“We’re excited to be working with local leaders and those from across the globe to promote not only an end to hunger, but to food insecurity and food insufficiency for a healthy lifestyle,” said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director for the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger. “The network works to build a hunger-free community with access to nutritious food for all. This summit will engage people from every corner of communities in our sunshine state and across the globe to increase awareness, promote health and create a lasting, positive impact.”



Registration for the 2020 SSEH is free and available at https://networktoendhunger.org/sseh.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger:

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



