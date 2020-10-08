Moicu Innovations Launches Antibacterial Baby Towel Protected by Silver Ions That Meets OEKO-TEX® (the Strictest Criteria for Sensitive Baby Skin)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Moicu Innovations LLP Press Release

The newly launched antibacterial towel employs a Japanese Twist technology which creates the softest towel that meets Standard-100 by OEKO-TEX®, product class I (the strictest criteria for sensitive baby skin). The bath towel and hand towel is protected by Silver ions that inactivate bacteria.

Singapore, Singapore, October 08, 2020



The founders of Moicu Innovations find it important that the towel used on sensitive baby skin must be the cleanest towel for optimum baby skin care. This is to reduce the likelihood of baby developing irritated skin or rashes on skin.



The Fresh+Dry antibacterial towel is treated with RUCO®-BAC AGP - fast-acting, ALL-IN-ONE, non-migrating, non-leaching bactericide and fungicide. RUCO®-BAC AGP applies silver ions on fabrics and is proven to kill and inhibit growth of harmful bacteria e.g. E.coli by 99.6%, Staphylococcus Aureus by 99.9% and Candida Albicans by 99.8%. The application is effective even after 50 washes. It is effectively a self-cleaning towel with no musky smell caused by bacteria.



On top of being antimicrobial, Fresh+Dry towels also apply a patented Japanese technology, which combines water-soluble yarn with long staple cotton. The water-soluble yarn dissolves upon washing and creates air pockets giving the towels their signature quick drying and plushy feel. Fresh+Dry towels utilize the “Zero Twist” weaving method, which retains the towels’ soft feel despite repeated washes. Many inferior types of yarn are rough because they must be spun multiple times to allow the material to be strong enough to be used. Fresh+Dry Towels are made with high quality long staple yarn that are naturally soft, absorbent and are also naturally strong.



Fresh+Dry towels meet the Standard-100 by OEKO-TEX®, product class I. STANDARD-100 is a worldwide, consistent, independent testing and certification system for raw, semi-finished, and finished textile products at all processing levels, as well as accessory materials used. Under product class I, all baby articles are held to the strictest criteria to meet requirements for sensitive baby skin. Finishes containing formaldehyde are excluded here. The requirement for saliva-resistance means that colours and prints will not bleed or stain when babies suck on the towels.



Having the above qualities, Moicu Innovations founder Ms Victoria Yam stated that their new antibacterial towel is especially suitable for babies and newborns. She said, “Babies have very new skin. Their skin is sensitive and easily affected by heat, cold, bacteria, drool or prolonged contact with a wet nappy. Rashes can develop on their skin near their face or neck but fortunately most baby skin rashes are very treatable and can clear up on their own. As new parents, it can be worrisome to see red rashes on a newborn face, neck or body. One of more common rashes is nappy rash (also known as diaper dermatitis). To prevent or heal nappy rash, one of the recommendations from many paediatricians is to wash baby’s skin with water and then dry by patting with a towel. However, one finer detail might be over-looked here – what if you had used a dirty towel to pat dry your baby’s skin?"



Ms Victoria Yam stressed that dirty bath towel carries bacteria and that parents should not use it on baby’s sensitive skin.



A new study has found an extremely high percentage of bathroom towels carry harmful disease-causing bacteria. According to TIME magazine, Dr Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona, discovered nearly 90 per cent of bathroom towels were contaminated with coliform bacteria, while 14% of bathroom towels carries E. coli.



Moicu Innovations's founders strives to introduce its range of Antibacterial bath and hand towels to overseas countries such as the United States, Canada and many parts of Asia. They are encouraging every one to consider a baby shower gift that consists of Fresh+Dry Antibacterial towel as towel is an essential item of any newborn or baby.



"While parents get excited when buying newborn baby clothes, baby cot or baby toys, buying a self-cleaning baby friendly towel is equally important. An often-overlooked fact - washing towels with regular detergent may not be enough as bacteria can survive the wrath of the detergent. You should not be patting baby’s skin with a dirty towel," said Victoria who founded Moicu Innovations.



Replacing your normal towel with an antibacterial one is a small affordable change with huge impact to one’s quality of life and assurance for families’ wellbeing.



