Softline and Huawei sign a cooperation agreement to strengthen their partnership.

London, United Kingdom, October 08, 2020



The cooperation agreement proves the partners' willingness to consolidate their efforts to promote joint IT solutions and services and to implement new large-scale projects. In the future, this will help Softline get access to Huawei's cutting-edge technologies on special terms. In turn, customers will be able to purchase more competitive and advanced hardware solutions, in particular storage systems, at the best prices and with the shortest delivery terms. To develop joint products efficiently, Softline and Huawei plan to hold joint conferences and seminars regularly and provide analytical and expert customer support. The companies aim to increase the number of Huawei hardware implementation projects every year.



Huawei is a global IT leader that has been actively working in Russia’s carrier, corporate, and mobile markets for over 20 years. The first Huawei office outside of China was opened in 1997 in Russia. Today, there are 11 company branch offices throughout the country, from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. Huawei hardware and services are popular among companies in all industries.



The history of cooperation between Softline and Huawei dates back to 2015. Softline has deep expertise in implementing Huawei products, such as hardware, applications, terminals, and network devices. Softline successfully implements solution integration projects not only in Russia, but also abroad. Softline has become a Gold Partner under the Huawei Enterprise partnership program due to its success in promoting Huawei equipment in Russia. Moreover, Softline is a Huawei Certified Service Partner for data transfer, power grids, and IP networks. This status confirms Softline engineers’ high qualifications and Softline service support infrastructure’s compliance to vendor requirements. The Huawei Certified Service Partner status guarantees the quality of service for the Huawei solutions implemented.



One of the most significant Softline projects on the integration of Huawei solutions is upgrading the networks of the largest federal retailer last year. Softline offered to use Huawei solutions in all the customer's distribution centers. Softline was named the best Huawei partner in Russia due to its performance in 2019 and was nominated for the Partner of the Year award.



"I am sure that the agreement will further strengthen our long-standing partnership and promote the demand for the products of one of the leading global telecom and hardware manufacturers and help us introduce new joint developments to the Russian market. Year after year, Softline has been improving its expertise and expanding the portfolio of Huawei products and industry-specific solutions. As a result, Huawei products provided by Softline meet a wide range of corporate and government customers' needs, enabling the implementation of even the most sophisticated projects," concluded Sergey Chernovolenko.



"We highly appreciate the cooperation with Softline, and its specialists have proven they are highly qualified by successfully implementing Huawei's advanced products and complex solutions. We are convinced that the expansion of our partnership in the areas identified today will allow us to jointly implement even more ambitious projects and achieve strategic goals in the Russian market,"—said Haijun Xiao.



About Softline

Softline is a trusted partner and reliable provider of state-of-the-art IT solutions and cybersecurity tools helping its customers undergo digital business transformation all over the world.



Softline operates in more than 50 countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Latin America, and the APAC region. Alliances and partnerships with global IT vendors allow Softline to leverage the best practices and accumulate experience in implementing comprehensive projects. During the 2019 calendar year, the turnover of Softline Group was $1.54 billion.



Learn more about Softline at www.softline.com and www.softline.ru.



About Huawei



Huawei is a leading global provider of IT and communication solutions, which aims to enrich people's lives through communication. Through our innovative customer-oriented products and extensive partner network, we have achieved high results in the development of telecom networks, terminal solutions, and cloud computing systems. With 180,000 employees worldwide, Huawei is committed to facilitating the work of operators, enterprises, and end-users by providing competitive projects and services. One-third of the world's population uses our innovative products and services in 170+ countries. Huawei is a private, employee-owned company founded in 1987. In 1997, Russia became the first foreign market for Huawei. Learn more at https://e.huawei.com/ru/.



Huawei Enterprise



The Huawei Enterprise Business Group specializes in infrastructure projects for governmental and commercial organizations, aiming to enhance their efficiency through implementation of information and communication technologies. One of Huawei's priority tasks is to train professionals in network infrastructure, storage and analysis, cloud technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com.



Contacts:



Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

Valeriya Aver

+79671527277



softline.com



