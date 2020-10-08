Zenith Exhibitions Seeks to Promote Trade, Businesses in Beverage Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zenith Exhibitions Press Release

The event targets the beverage sector which occupies a very large area of the food manufacturing industry in Nigeria, where the chocolate, coffee, and tea markets are one of the biggest in Africa.



In a statement to journalists, the organisers said the CCT West Africa is the only exclusive trade show in Nigeria that is totally devoted to the professional sales, import, export, processing, packaging, and distribution of chocolate, coffee, tea, and cocoa beverages across the entire food and beverage spectrum.



By organising the event, Uche Agu, Project Manager and team lead, said Zenith Exhibitions wants to contribute to the country’s quest to diversify from oil dependency by boosting businesses, export, and tourism, as the event will welcome attendees from other countries of the world.



Commenting on the impact the event is expected to have, Agu said the CCT expo would create a conducive atmosphere for businesses and individuals in the industry to meet and connect, adding that it serves as a meeting point in bridging the demand and supply gap.



“The event’s ultimate aim is to promote trade and give a platform for the latest products and technology to be showcased, while giving the power of choice to consumers by making various brands available to them and also bringing together all stakeholders in the industry to contribute to the sustainability of the entire chain,” Agu said.



Her assessment of the beverage industry highlights a significant rise in the purchasing rate for coffee in the past 10 years, and the chocolate confectionery, tea, and other hot and cold beverages witnessing a return to strong growth in both retail volume and current value terms.



This budding sector needs support, focus, and attention to meet up with the improvement of the economy and the growing consumer population with their desire for a quality range of products and also availability for all, she asserts.



Speaking more broadly about exhibitions in Nigeria, she argued that the exhibition space in Nigeria is still a growing one. There are not enough exhibitions to cover a huge number of sectors, according to her.



“There are only a handful of quality exhibitions that meet the growing needs of various trades across the different sectors. Because of the important role exhibitions play in building economies and in helping businesses to thrive, the government (at all levels) need to support the industry more as we are dedicated to helping businesses grow and when businesses grow, the economy grows.” - Uche Agu



Joseph Oru

+2348091155699



www.zenithexhibitions.com



