As an Essential Service, Splash and Dash Groomerie and Boutique Locations Experience Exponential Growth, Post-Pandemic

The Splash and Dash support team based in St. Petersburg, FL deployed terminal-based texting ahead of its scheduled release date, and also toggled on existing features like curbside (doggy valet) and contactless, card-on-file billing. This ability to change the service model instantly allowed Groomeries to remain open while also capturing new customers who struggled to find availability with independent groomers. This same software is equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), which helps strategically manage the influx of business Splash and Dash is experiencing today. As a franchise, Splash and Dash is more prepared for the future of pet care than ever before.



All in all, the ability to remain open and do so safely and efficiently is yielding positive results. From June 2020 to August 2020, the Splash and Dash network experienced a 10% rise in New Customer Acquisition in comparison to 2019 metrics.



With an influx of new customers, and the ability to continue providing essential services, their Same-Store Sales notably increased. The volume of dogs serviced at Splash and Dash locations from June 2020 to August 2020 resulted in a record-breaking comparison when looking at the same period in 2019.



Splash and Dash Chicago, IL | Same-Store Sales +48.5%



Splash and Dash Monroe, NY | Same-Store Sales +21.8%



Splash and Dash Grand Rapids, MI | Same-Store Sales +19.9%



Splash and Dash Southern Pines, NC | Same-Store Sales +17.4%



Splash and Dash St. James, NY | Same-Store Sales +15%



Splash and Dash Baton Rouge, LA | Same-Store Sales +12.8%



About Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique: Splash and Dash is a pet grooming franchise with a signature membership service model. Splash and Dash is often coined as the first pet-industry disruptor. The Splash and Dash brand has revolutionized the pet-grooming experience with a premium approach to grooming and proprietary technology to make this service systematic.

