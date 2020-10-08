Popular Metal Landscape Edging Now Available to Retailers

Press Releases Dakota Tin Press Release

Dakota Tin Announces Wholesale Offering of Best-Selling Product Line

Yankton, SD, October 08, 2020 --



“Selling thousands of rolls of our landscape edging over the last 1-1/2 years has allowed us to improve on the product based on customer feedback,” says Dakota Tin founder Ryan Rusher. “Additionally, we’ve expanded our capabilities to handle large volumes of distribution of the edging, allowing us to begin wholesaling the product.”



This metal landscape edging has been highly popular with customers online, as it adds a unique look to lawns and gardens. Metal landscape edging is also gaining a lot of buzz online. Compared to the same time last year, searches on Google for “metal landscape edging” have increased 45% during the months of January through May.



The steel garden edging has several options in sizes and styles, including 4-inch, 6-inch and 12-inch tall edging in Rusted, Antique or Galvalume metal styles.



“Our most popular edging has been the Rusted style. There are a lot of purchases of the 12-inch tall edging because it allows for a variety of taller edging projects, like creating raised garden beds,” Rusher added.



Retailers can get more information on wholesale opportunities with Dakota Tin by visiting their website.



About Dakota Tin:

