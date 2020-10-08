Greenwald Research Teams Up with Medicare Supplement Insurance Association for National Study

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 08, 2020 --(



"We were pleased to have been asked by Greenwald Research to provide insight and input on a very timely research effort," says Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "So much is changing at ever increasing rates and possessing the latest information is essential for those looking to be successful."



The Washington, D.C.-based research firm plans to survey some 1,000 insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. "Quantitative and qualitative data in a market growing as fast as Medicare and with such disruption as we are seeing with new market entrants, is enormously valuable to insurance companies as well as to product distributors," shares Edna Dretzka, Managing Director, Healthcare at Greenwald Reserach.



The comprehensive survey will be conducted during the first quarter of 2021 with the full findings available later in the year. "I expect pertinent key findings will be shared at the 2021 National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit," Slome adds. The industry conference is planned for June 2-4, 2021 in Chicago.



About Greenwald Research



Founded in 1985, Greenwald Research is a leading independent custom research firm and consulting partner to the health and wealth industries. By leveraging deep subject matter expertise and a trusted consultative approach, Greenwald offers comprehensive services for weaving rich research stories that answer strategic business questions. Learn more at www.greenwaldresearch.com.



About American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



