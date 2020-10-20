Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wag-O-Ween Savannah Press Release

Receive press releases from Wag-O-Ween Savannah: By Email RSS Feeds: 15th Annual Wag-O-Ween Fundraising Event to be Held This Weekend

The organizers have made logistical changes to this year’s event due to COVID-19.

Savannah, GA, October 20, 2020 --(



Because of COVID-19, Wag-O-Ween will take place over two days this year on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. to allow for fewer crowds each day. All human participants will also be required to wear face coverings at all times during the event per city ordinance.



“Our thought is that half of the participants will come on Saturday and the other half on Sunday so everyone is more spread out,” explained Tonya Rintye, one of the event organizers. “We hope these precautions will keep all participants safe and healthy.”



In addition, the registration and pick-up process has been completely streamlined this year. Participants can still register and donate on the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org. From now through Saturday, October 24, participants can pick up their pre-ordered Doggy Swag Bags at the following locations throughout the Savannah area:



Auspicious Bakery, 7360 Skidaway Road

Coffee Deli, 4517 Habersham Street

National Spay Alliance Savannah, 11 Gateway Boulevard S

Polka Dots Gifts and Accessories, 107 Charlotte Road, Suite E

Punch & Judy, 4511 Habersham Street

The Hipster Hound, 115 Echols Avenue and 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13



Registration and pre-order pick-up are also available at 602 Abercorn Street, along with registration, pre-order pick-up, and photo booth located at St. John Episcopal Church at 1 W. Macon Street.



“The idea is to eliminate long lines and congregations at registration tables the day of the event,” described Rintye. “By registering online and picking everything up beforehand, humans and their pets can start their trick-or-treating right when they leave the house!”



To learn more about Wag-O-Ween locations, sponsors, or to make a donation, visit the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org.



About The Sara Portman Community Fund

Despite the death of local businesswoman and event creator, Sara Portman, her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue have taken over this year’s Wag-O-Ween preparations per her wishes. In honor of Portman, the new organizers have established the Sara Portman Community Fund. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Wag-O-Ween and all future events will go to this fund for community spay/neutering, education, and more. The remaining money raised will continue to support local animal rescues in their mission to place animals in “furever” homes and support community education efforts.



About The Hipster Hound

The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information.



About Renegade Paws Rescue

Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit www.renegadepawsrescue.org for more information. Savannah, GA, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 15th annual Wag-O-Ween pet trick-or-treating event will be held this weekend on October 24 & 25. The family- and pet-friendly fundraiser will take place in Downtown Savannah and attract over 1,000 participants with their furry friends. Humans and animals alike will dress up in Halloween costumes and follow event maps to over 100 businesses giving out dog treats and goodies. The event also includes a costume contest, raffle, and photography stations.Because of COVID-19, Wag-O-Ween will take place over two days this year on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. to allow for fewer crowds each day. All human participants will also be required to wear face coverings at all times during the event per city ordinance.“Our thought is that half of the participants will come on Saturday and the other half on Sunday so everyone is more spread out,” explained Tonya Rintye, one of the event organizers. “We hope these precautions will keep all participants safe and healthy.”In addition, the registration and pick-up process has been completely streamlined this year. Participants can still register and donate on the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org. From now through Saturday, October 24, participants can pick up their pre-ordered Doggy Swag Bags at the following locations throughout the Savannah area:Auspicious Bakery, 7360 Skidaway RoadCoffee Deli, 4517 Habersham StreetNational Spay Alliance Savannah, 11 Gateway Boulevard SPolka Dots Gifts and Accessories, 107 Charlotte Road, Suite EPunch & Judy, 4511 Habersham StreetThe Hipster Hound, 115 Echols Avenue and 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13Registration and pre-order pick-up are also available at 602 Abercorn Street, along with registration, pre-order pick-up, and photo booth located at St. John Episcopal Church at 1 W. Macon Street.“The idea is to eliminate long lines and congregations at registration tables the day of the event,” described Rintye. “By registering online and picking everything up beforehand, humans and their pets can start their trick-or-treating right when they leave the house!”To learn more about Wag-O-Ween locations, sponsors, or to make a donation, visit the Wag-O-Ween website at www.wagoween.org.About The Sara Portman Community FundDespite the death of local businesswoman and event creator, Sara Portman, her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue have taken over this year’s Wag-O-Ween preparations per her wishes. In honor of Portman, the new organizers have established the Sara Portman Community Fund. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Wag-O-Ween and all future events will go to this fund for community spay/neutering, education, and more. The remaining money raised will continue to support local animal rescues in their mission to place animals in “furever” homes and support community education efforts.About The Hipster HoundThe Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information.About Renegade Paws RescueRenegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit www.renegadepawsrescue.org for more information. Contact Information Wag-O-Ween Savannah

Tonya Rintye

(912) 658-1789



https://www.wagoween.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wag-O-Ween Savannah Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend