BYD Sends Clean American-Made Buses to Columbia, MO

BYD’s nimble, state-of-the art zero-emission 30-foot K7M battery electric buses, manufactured in the United States, are perfect for helping maintain Columbia’s college town feel, shuttling students and workers to their destinations in quiet comfort.



“We are thrilled to partner with Go COMO,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Vice President. “Our American-built buses are well-made, reliable and bring innovative technology to Main Street in communities around the nation like Columbia.”



With the launch of these award-winning BYD buses, Columbia becomes the first city in Missouri to put zero-emission transit vehicles into revenue service.



“We are excited to already have our four new buses in circulation at Columbia. We are dedicated in continuing to provide sustainable transportation options to residents and visitors of Columbia,” said Dale Lynn, City of Columbia, Missouri transportation superintendent.



Working at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, Calif., members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – SMART Union, Local 105 – constructed the innovative and technologically superior K7M for the City of Columbia to include 22 seats, and a range of up to 150 miles. The bus has a charging time of 2.5 to 3 hours.



In August, BYD delivered three K7Ms to another Missouri customer, the Kansas City International Airport, bringing the airport’s total fleet of BYD’s American-made electric buses to seven. KCI was the first airport in the nation to deploy electric buses, using the K7Ms as parking lot shuttles, bringing passengers to the airport’s terminals.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature(TM), BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



