Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Natasha E. Davis Awarded Grant, Selected for Documentary on Entrepreneurship

Atlanta, GA, October 08, 2020 --(



“I am extremely humbled and grateful to receive this award from Keap, as it affirms the tenacity, hard work and dedication it takes to lead a thriving business, even amidst global challenges,” said Davis. “I’m eager for Keap’s documentary to inspire other small business owners looking to grow their companies, and I hope my story will serve as a role model for other ambitious entrepreneurs.”



Natasha is one of three selected entrepreneurs from 500 candidates asked to participate in the documentary, which completed filming on Friday, Oct. 2. Natasha shares her personal journey and speaks to the grit required to succeed as an entrepreneur. The documentary will publish on YouTube and other streaming channels. Keap is a software company offering technology, such as their best-known Infusionsoft, that accelerates small business growth.



About Ms. Natasha E. Davis:

Ms. Natasha E. Davis is a branding strategist and corporate trainer, and owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a Brand Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. As a certified expert in email & social media marketing, branding, speaker, author and trainer, she thrives on fixing problems and eliminating frustrations for companies and their executives. Over the past 15 years, Davis has worked with many companies and professionals to assist them in enhancing their business potential, brand equity, brand loyalty, cash flow, customer satisfaction and marketing strategy through the power of impactful branding. Because she un-complicates the most complicated aspects in business, her clients affectionately refer to her as “The Chief Visionary.” To learn more about Natasha and her company’s capabilities, please visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org. Atlanta, GA, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ms. Natasha E. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., has been selected to receive Keap’s Entrepreneurs That Keep Going Grant, issued to entrepreneurs that have stayed diligent and committed to their businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Keap selected Davis to participate in an upcoming documentary on entrepreneurship, due to her perseverance, resilience and business success.“I am extremely humbled and grateful to receive this award from Keap, as it affirms the tenacity, hard work and dedication it takes to lead a thriving business, even amidst global challenges,” said Davis. “I’m eager for Keap’s documentary to inspire other small business owners looking to grow their companies, and I hope my story will serve as a role model for other ambitious entrepreneurs.”Natasha is one of three selected entrepreneurs from 500 candidates asked to participate in the documentary, which completed filming on Friday, Oct. 2. Natasha shares her personal journey and speaks to the grit required to succeed as an entrepreneur. The documentary will publish on YouTube and other streaming channels. Keap is a software company offering technology, such as their best-known Infusionsoft, that accelerates small business growth.About Ms. Natasha E. Davis:Ms. Natasha E. Davis is a branding strategist and corporate trainer, and owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a Brand Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. As a certified expert in email & social media marketing, branding, speaker, author and trainer, she thrives on fixing problems and eliminating frustrations for companies and their executives. Over the past 15 years, Davis has worked with many companies and professionals to assist them in enhancing their business potential, brand equity, brand loyalty, cash flow, customer satisfaction and marketing strategy through the power of impactful branding. Because she un-complicates the most complicated aspects in business, her clients affectionately refer to her as “The Chief Visionary.” To learn more about Natasha and her company’s capabilities, please visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org. Contact Information Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.