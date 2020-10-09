14 Year Old Girl DJ Wildstyle Hosts American Diabetes Association Los Angeles Virtual Tour De Cure After Party to Raise Awareness and Funds

The American Diabetes Association of Los Angeles is having it’s annual Tour de Cure with a twist. While the event on October 18 is virtual this year because of the higher risk of poor outcomes for those who have diabetes if they contract the COVID-19 virus, that isn’t stopping the volunteers from working hard to make it the most fun event yet.

When the event took on a virtual format, she decided she wanted to do something to make the event extraordinary. She invited local celebrities and international DJs to participate in a virtual dance after party.



The event will kick off at 4pm with local celebrities KDAY morning radio personality Cece Valencia and hip hop superstar Kid Frost joining actor Sage Mayer and James Greenbaum from the ADA with a non-stop dance party taking place on twitch from 4:20-9pm.



The event will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitch and feature dozens of live DJ sets by DJs from around the country, many of whom have a personal connection to diabetes. DJ Severe from the Los Angeles Dodgers will be performing as well as local DJs Sizzle Fantastic, Demo, Fuze, Supreme La Rock, Dazzler, Kara, Blackrabbit, and Kai. National and international DJs include DJ Teknology from Atlanta’s V103, DJ Klub Rav from Miami, and Track Star from Cancun Mexico.



This event is open and free to attend for people of all ages. Registration is not necessary for the event and anyone who is interested in diabetes advocacy, education, or who likes to dance can tune in! All performers are donating their time to this important cause so 100% of donations raised can go towards the research, education, advocacy, and prevention efforts of the American Diabetes Association.



The American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure Los Angeles After Party is Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. PT on https://www.twitch.tv/adalosangeles



More information on the Los Angeles Tour de Cure is available on: www.diabetes.org/LATour



