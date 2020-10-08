Amaryllo Announces Third Generation Award-Winning Baby Monitor iBabi Smart

Press Releases Amaryllo Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Ranked as the number one biometric security solution provider, Amaryllo is the pioneer in AI as a Service for consumers and business customers worldwide. Standalone auto-tracking and fast facial recognition are Amaryllo’s patented technologies. Amaryllo provides robotic camera solutions to transform CCTVs into cutting-edge biometric robotic cameras. Amaryllo Services offer military 256-bit encrypted P2P networks, intelligent cloud analytics, flexible cloud storage, and affordable professional monitoring service. For more information, visit www.Amaryllo.us. Irvine, CA, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Amaryllo, the worldwide leader in advanced biometric security cameras announced its third generation award-winning baby monitor iBabi Smart. iBabi Smart combines machine learning algorithms and advanced smart technology to provide in-depth insight and actionable intelligence on baby’s development and well-being.The thoughtfully designed iBabi Smart offers a long list of features such as patented auto-tracking technology, 256-bit military end-to-end encryption, 1080p Full HD, remote video access, night vision, and two-way communication. iBabi Smart aims to assist the sleep-deprived parents with the peace of mind when leaving their baby in the cot. Paired with Amaryllo Protect, iBabi Smart keeps parents in the loop with real-time cry and voice detection. A comprehensive daily report can be generated so parents can stay informed of their baby’s behaviors. Furthermore, the unlimited continuous video recordings can be stored for up to 365 days ensuring all precious moments are never missed.Pre-order iBabi Smart on Indiegogo by visiting https://igg.me/at/ibabiAbout AmarylloRanked as the number one biometric security solution provider, Amaryllo is the pioneer in AI as a Service for consumers and business customers worldwide. Standalone auto-tracking and fast facial recognition are Amaryllo’s patented technologies. Amaryllo provides robotic camera solutions to transform CCTVs into cutting-edge biometric robotic cameras. Amaryllo Services offer military 256-bit encrypted P2P networks, intelligent cloud analytics, flexible cloud storage, and affordable professional monitoring service. For more information, visit www.Amaryllo.us. Contact Information Amaryllo Inc.

Cindy Kuo

949-316-1222



www.amaryllo.us



