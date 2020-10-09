PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Luxury Broker Associates, Bustin Vanderson Group, Join Engel & Völkers


Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach welcomes two luxury real estate broker associates.

Madeira Beach, FL, October 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers, ranked the number one Top Workplaces 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times, welcome two broker associates to their global luxury brokerage that services communities by helping people buy, sell and invest in real estate. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach welcomes Jeramiah Bustin and Shane Vanderson with the Bustin Vanderson Group.

The Bustin Vanderson Group is committed to providing a concierge level of real estate service to the Tampa community. With over twenty-five years of combined real estate experience, Bustin Vanderson Group is one of Tampa Bay’s most respected real estate teams. Mr. Bustin, a third-generation South Tampa native, offers a unique insight into the local community, paired with Mr. Vanderson’s ongoing customer care, resulting in a detail-driven and exemplary experience for their customers.

Bustin Vanderson Group has a global reach extending to every corner of the market including luxury waterfront, historic, new developments, single family, and condominium properties. Utilizing a proven sales approach, transparency, and effective marketing campaigns, when you work with Bustin Vanderson Group, no detail is overlooked.

To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 33 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com

