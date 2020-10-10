Boeing Signed Up to Sponsor the Virtual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Boeing is the latest sponsor to confirm their attendance at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in December

London, United Kingdom, October 10, 2020 --



Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing has a long tradition of aerospace innovation. Its broad range of capabilities includes creating new, more efficient members of its commercial airplane family, creating advanced technology solutions for military customers and integrating aircraft, defense systems and warfighters through network-enabled solutions. Boeing speaker details to be announced shortly.



All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr7



Delegates will also have the exclusive opportunity to join an industry-led panel discussion on maintenance, repair and overhaull (MRO):



Panel Discussion: Supporting Military Operators for Airborne MRO

• Where can industry support military operators in their deployment in strategic lift

• MRO how commercial operators can provide greater flexibility for military forces

• What industry-military collaboration can enable for strategic and tactical airlift

• Driving efficiency through new ownership models for defence operators



This year’s agenda boasts over 17 sessions from senior military and industry experts, including: AATTC - US Air Force, Airbus, Avidonn Consulting, Boeing, Brazilian Air Force, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre, Heavy Airlift Wing, Italian Air Force, MCCE, Mitiga Solutions, Royal Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS), TLD Group, Leonardo, US Air Force, World Food Programme and many more still TBC.



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr7



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

1st-2nd December 2020

Virtual Conference

Gold Sponsor: Embraer

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group

SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr7



