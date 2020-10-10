PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Blessings4Ever Now Offers 401(k) to Caregivers


Philadelphia, PA, October 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Blessings4Ever Home Care Agency is excited to now offer a 401(k) plan to all caregivers that are employed with the company. The plan is ranked in the top 10% of plans in the United States according to Girard, a Univest Wealth Divisions.

All employees are eligible to participate after 3 months of employment to the nearest entry date. The plan includes:

· No participation or maintenance fees
· 100% match of contributions up to 6%
· 3-year cliff vesting schedule
· Investment Options
· Contributions through payroll deductions
· Portable vested amount

Blessings4Ever, as a company, believes that caregivers are frontline, essential healthcare workers, and that the best benefits should be provided to them and to their families. That is why they are proud to include a 401(k) plan in their comprehensive list of benefits.

Blessings4Ever also offers medical, dental, and visions insurance, as well as an employee assistance program, life insurance, and more.
Contact Information
Blessings4Ever Home Care Agency
Douglas Kennedy
215-425-3950
Contact
blessings4ever.com

