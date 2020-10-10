Blessings4Ever Now Offers 401(k) to Caregivers

Press Releases Blessings4Ever Home Care Agency Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, October 10, 2020 --(



All employees are eligible to participate after 3 months of employment to the nearest entry date. The plan includes:



· No participation or maintenance fees

· 100% match of contributions up to 6%

· 3-year cliff vesting schedule

· Investment Options

· Contributions through payroll deductions

· Portable vested amount



Blessings4Ever, as a company, believes that caregivers are frontline, essential healthcare workers, and that the best benefits should be provided to them and to their families. That is why they are proud to include a 401(k) plan in their comprehensive list of benefits.



Douglas Kennedy

215-425-3950



blessings4ever.com



