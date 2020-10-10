Blessings4Ever Now Offers 401(k) to Caregivers

Philadelphia, PA, October 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Blessings4Ever Home Care Agency is excited to now offer a 401(k) plan to all caregivers that are employed with the company. The plan is ranked in the top 10% of plans in the United States according to Girard, a Univest Wealth Divisions.
All employees are eligible to participate after 3 months of employment to the nearest entry date. The plan includes:
· No participation or maintenance fees
· 100% match of contributions up to 6%
· 3-year cliff vesting schedule
· Investment Options
· Contributions through payroll deductions
· Portable vested amount
Blessings4Ever, as a company, believes that caregivers are frontline, essential healthcare workers, and that the best benefits should be provided to them and to their families. That is why they are proud to include a 401(k) plan in their comprehensive list of benefits.
Blessings4Ever also offers medical, dental, and visions insurance, as well as an employee assistance program, life insurance, and more.