Press Releases Justice Tax, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Justice Tax, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Justice Tax, LLC Enforces Ethics and Accountability Through NAEA Membership

Jacksonville, FL, October 10, 2020 --(



Justice Tax, LLC continues to seek out new ways to provide their clients with the peace of mind for an ethical, transparent, and experienced conglomerate of professionals. The company was founded on the basis of integrity and transparency through their three-pillars – Justice to the Taxpayer, Justice to the IRS, and Justice to the Tax Industry. In so doing, Justice Tax, LLC requires all of their Enrolled Agents to be members of the NAEA to ensure accountability and to further their goal of white-glove customer care to their clients.



In requiring their Enrolled Agents to become and maintain memberships with the NAEA, the company is doing their part to provide Justice to the Tax Industry. It is boosting the ethical standards necessary in the handling of taxpayer’s tax needs.



“Ethics is an aspect of the tax industry that we take very seriously,” stated Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. “We see too often in our line of business how other companies take advantage of their clients, and we refuse to take part in that. Justice Tax is, simply put, on a higher level than the others.”



The National Association of Enrolled Agents membership is another in a list of partnerships to ensure that Justice Tax, LLC and its employees are held to the highest of standards in an otherwise tumultuous industry. Justice Tax, LLC strives to provide the justice taxpayers deserve with the client care and respect not found elsewhere in tax resolution services.



About Justice Tax, LLC:



Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



Contact:

Justice Tax, LLC

(888) 545-6007

info@justice.tax Jacksonville, FL, October 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The NAEA (National Association of Enrolled Agents) is a membership-based organization that emphasizes ethics and accountability in the Enrolled Agents community. The NAEA expects all of their members to abide by a strict code of conduct in their business dealings, and to provide the best client care possible.Justice Tax, LLC continues to seek out new ways to provide their clients with the peace of mind for an ethical, transparent, and experienced conglomerate of professionals. The company was founded on the basis of integrity and transparency through their three-pillars – Justice to the Taxpayer, Justice to the IRS, and Justice to the Tax Industry. In so doing, Justice Tax, LLC requires all of their Enrolled Agents to be members of the NAEA to ensure accountability and to further their goal of white-glove customer care to their clients.In requiring their Enrolled Agents to become and maintain memberships with the NAEA, the company is doing their part to provide Justice to the Tax Industry. It is boosting the ethical standards necessary in the handling of taxpayer’s tax needs.“Ethics is an aspect of the tax industry that we take very seriously,” stated Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. “We see too often in our line of business how other companies take advantage of their clients, and we refuse to take part in that. Justice Tax is, simply put, on a higher level than the others.”The National Association of Enrolled Agents membership is another in a list of partnerships to ensure that Justice Tax, LLC and its employees are held to the highest of standards in an otherwise tumultuous industry. Justice Tax, LLC strives to provide the justice taxpayers deserve with the client care and respect not found elsewhere in tax resolution services.About Justice Tax, LLC:Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.Contact:Justice Tax, LLC(888) 545-6007info@justice.tax Contact Information Justice Tax, LLC

John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Justice Tax, LLC