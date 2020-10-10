USPTO Issues Casepoint New Patents for AI-Based Document Identification, Prediction Analytics, and Data Discovery Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Casepoint Press Release

Patents cover document identification using artificial intelligence and include a variety of advanced tools for streamlining data discovery.

Tysons, VA, October 10, 2020



Two linked patents, most recently the “Similar document identification using artificial intelligence” patent, are a core component of Casepoint’s technology, CaseAssist, helping litigators perform vital tasks. The proprietary technology identifies a seed document from which a selection of text can be used to identify other documents based on similarity. The technology then generates “a graphical user interface” that includes “a similarity panel,” allowing users to visualize information via data bubbles, timelines, and human interaction network graphs. These data sets can then be rapidly analyzed for responsiveness, privilege, and specific legal issues.



Like TAR 2.0, the predictions generated by Casepoint’s CaseAssist Active Learning tool allows users to avoid manually reviewing documents that are nearly certain to be non-relevant, potentially saving thousands of dollars in review time. Casepoint’s patented AI technology helps litigators improve how they perform mission-critical tasks such as:



- Better understanding the data involved in legal matters and using that insight to drive a smarter eDiscovery process from the get-go.

- Enhancing the document review management process and supporting legal teams to make the best use of review resources.

- Empowering stakeholders to make quick strategic decisions about legal matters, saving money and delivering better business results.



A third recently granted patent, “Document classification prediction and content analytics using artificial intelligence,” describes a method in which a graphical user interface is generated to provide document analytics information. A first iteration of the process determines an initial group of documents improperly associated with one or more manual tags based on document content and metadata. A second iteration determines a second group of documents improperly associated with one or more manual tags based on the reclassification.



The USPTO also issued Casepoint a fourth patent, “Technology platform for data discovery,” a method for organizing data discovery documents by variety of means, including the generation of a map of terms and words for a set of documents that correspond to concepts. The method also provides a user interface with a search analytics tool with options for generating a word cloud, generating visual representations of different word meanings, creating a tree view of different word meanings, and many other options for refining search results in discovery.



“The approval of these patents underscores the significance of Casepoint’s intellectual property around its proprietary technology, which is built to help litigators save two of their most precious resources – time and money,” said Vishal Rajpara, Chief Technology Officer at Casepoint. “Our technology is proven to drastically reduce inefficiency in the eDiscovery process within law departments and law firms, with the highest degrees of accuracy and security.”



For more information on Casepoint’s integrated artificial intelligence suite, visit ai.casepoint.com.



About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise-class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 12 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on-prem, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built in. 