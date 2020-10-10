PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SafeGuard Power Products

Press Release

Receive press releases from SafeGuard Power Products: By Email RSS Feeds:

PowerArm Releases Powered Engine Hoist Retrofit Kits


New Upgrade Allows Raising and Lowering Engines with the Press of a Button

Concord, CA, October 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PowerArm™, a SafeGuard Power Products brand, today released the new PowerArm Retrofit Kit, giving installers the ability to convert their one- or two-ton engine hoists into powered hoists. The PowerArm uses a battery-powered linear actuator to lift and lower engines with a remote control.

“The truth is both weekend mechanics and professional installers hate installing engines,” said Evan Wolozin, CEO, SafeGuard Power Products. “Trying to align an engine for reconnection using a traditional hydraulic hoist is extremely imprecise and frustrating, especially when operating alone. We improve that experience by attaching a powered actuator and wired remote, giving precise control over the engine.”

The PowerArm actuator provides smooth, precise adjustments crucial for re-installing engines. The connected, handheld remote control allows installers the freedom to guide and align the engine with full access to the engine bay, rather than making guesses from a distance with traditional hydraulic engine cranes.

“We’ve received high praise from our pilot installers and believe this will become a favored tool in many installers' arsenals,” said Wolozin.

The PowerArm is designed to dramatically reduce the time and frustration typically experienced with re-installing engines. The PowerArm Retrofit Kit can upgrade hoists in as little as five minutes, and includes all the components necessary for a safe installation.

PowerArm plans to release a line of fully integrated engine hoists beginning in late 2020.

About PowerArm
PowerArm, a SafeGuard Power Products brand, is a designer and manufacturer of powered vehicle accessories with facilities in Concord, CA and Eaton Rapids, MI. PowerArm products are designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA. Learn more about PowerArm at PowerArmHoist.com
Contact Information
SafeGuard Power Products
Ryan Feyer
517-618-1755
Contact
https://www.powerarmhoist.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SafeGuard Power Products
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help