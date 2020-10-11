FDB Rocfast Lock Assembly and Logistics Ready to Help Rebuild the Industrial Enclosures Industry

The Rocfast service from FDB Panel Fittings has been in strong demand for the way they are able to rapidly configure hardware components including locks of all types. FDB can speed specification, assembly and delivery by using their specialist knowledge of the market, coupled with long term relationships, to save time, money and mistakes.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020



Their Rocfast service is not new – but has been in strong demand for the way they are able to rapidly configure hardware components including locks of all types. This is especially important when supply of component parts is difficult – so FDB can speed specification, assembly and delivery by using their specialist knowledge of the market coupled with long term relationships, to save time, money and mistakes, and to get us all moving more easily when the present situation eases.



Typically, the Rocfast system could provide a careful investigation of the specification and supply parameters so that, for example, a suitable assembly of ¼ turn camlock, budget lock or stainless steel lock might be identified – coupled with perhaps a piano hinge or internal weld-on hinges – packed together with a pre-cut length of clip on sealing profile – with packs to be delivered in batch quantities.



Explained MD Gary Miles “Under the present very difficult circumstances FDB Panel Fittings are delighted that we are able to offer our Rocfast 'home delivery' service – a complete specification and logistics package that saves time, money and mistakes by guiding customers through the process of specification, component matching, ordering, assembly, packaging and logistics – direct to site – worldwide.”



