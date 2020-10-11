Operation Food Search Hosts Pasta for Packs

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

St. Louis, MO, October 11, 2020 --(



Chef Craft will guide beginners and foodies alike through the preparation of a salad and fresh pasta dish with meal kits curated by his Clayton restaurant Pastaria. The interactive event is presented by OFS’s Friends Board, a dynamic group of young professionals vested in feeding the community’s hungry. Proceeds from Pasta for Packs will support Operation Backpack, which provides weekend meals to food-insecure kids throughout the school year.



Tickets, which are $75 for two adults and $40 for two children, include virtual event access plus ingredients for a salad and pasta dish for two. Cocktail tickets are $20 for two adults, and mocktail tickets are $12 for two people. Drink tickets include virtual event access plus ingredients. Pastaria meal and drink kits are available for pick up at Operation Food Search located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. in Overland, as well as Pastaria located at 7734 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton.



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties.



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



