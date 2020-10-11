Engel & Völkers Exceeds Fundraiser Goal for Special Olympics Florida

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Sweat Your Support, a one-month, virtual fundraiser, encouraged the community to donate $10.00 and for every $10.00 donation, commit to one hour of working out. Sweat Your Support kicked off on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 and concluded on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Throughout the course of the virtual event, participants were encouraged to post on social media photos and videos of them “sweating their support.” There were photos and videos capturing dog walks, bike rides, work-out classes, and beach runs.



With a fundraising goal of $1,000, Sweat Your Support raised $1,450 for Special Olympics Florida. 2020 was the first year of hosting Sweat Your Support but Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair are excited to launch the event annually and grow not only the community participation and awareness but the fundraising amount for Special Olympics Florida.



To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



