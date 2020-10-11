Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Judy Sin DRE#02114562 Press Release

Real Estate Agent Judy Sin Moves Into California Bay Area Market

Walnut Creek, CA, October 11, 2020



Judy Sin will be entering the Bay Area market with an impressive resume, having secured more than $20 million in closed residential sales even during her first 18 months in real estate. She has also earned rave reviews from her clients.



“I am extremely excited to begin working in the Bay Area market and look forward to helping homeowners sell their houses and buyers find their dream homes,” Judy said. “As a full-time realtor, I believe instant response is critical to avoid bottlenecks in the buying and selling process, so I am available to clients day and night. It's all about building rapport and trust.”



As a real estate agent, Judy services a wide demographic of clients and speaks English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Her international exposure, coupled with an expertise in business negotiation and an understanding of the cultural differences, allow her to communicate effectively with a wider variety of markets and individuals.



In addition, she has more than 10 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and conference production - and prides herself in being able to work under a tight schedule, pressure while making sure all moving pieces are in place. She provides her full attention to clients no matter what the housing type or location, and is continually conscious of their best interests.



Judy has personally moved 10 times in the past 15 years across six major cities, making her extremely well-versed on all aspects of the moving process, including buying, selling, packing and relocating.



“As someone who’s moved 10 times in the past 15 years, I understand the house hunting process can be stressful,” Judy said. “That’s why I offer a full range of services to alleviate the stress and anxiety of moving. These include staging services, compass concierge, bridge loan services and more.”



Judy understands the house hunting process can be even harder with young children. That's why she handcrafts balloon animals at her open houses to keep children occupied and happy while the parents look around.



For more information about Judy, or if you’re buying or selling your home, contact her at judy.sin@compass.com or 646-262-7952.



About Judy Sin



