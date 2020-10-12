Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch’s New Movie "Sightless" Now Streaming

iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch is celebrating the release of her new film "Sightless," which is now available on streaming platforms.

Los Angeles, CA, October 12, 2020 --(



"Sightless" tells the story of Ellen, who, after being viciously blinded by an unidentified assailant, becomes a veritable shut-in. Ellen soon becomes suspicious that everyone around her isn’t who they claim to be. In a post shared to Madelaine’s Instagram page, the star had this to say: “This film is one of the most challenging roles and complex projects I’ve ever been lucky enough to be a part of,” Madelaine wrote on Instagram.



She continues on by adding: “Since this was shot entirely from the perspective of what my character 'imagined' was taking place (i.e. a bird being green in her head and then finding out it’s actually blue and the color changing) the real MVP of this project was our script supervisor LJ, who helped fearlessly navigate the ever changing set to keep with continuity only she could see. thank you and congratulations to the one and only @cooperkarl !!! & to the most prepared co-star in the game @kochakola❤️…Sightless is avail today on demand!! Here’s some behind the scenes to show you just how annoying I am ????????,” Madelaine added in another post.



"Sightless" is now available on digital HD and on demand.



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. She currently stars as Cheryl Blossom on the acclaimed CW series "Riverdale."



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, October 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Madelaine Petsch, iPOP Alumni, has much to celebrate this week. The "Riverdale" star’s latest film,"Sightless" can now be watched on demand. The Indie thriller, written and directed by Cooper Karl, started filming in May of 2019."Sightless" tells the story of Ellen, who, after being viciously blinded by an unidentified assailant, becomes a veritable shut-in. Ellen soon becomes suspicious that everyone around her isn’t who they claim to be. In a post shared to Madelaine’s Instagram page, the star had this to say: “This film is one of the most challenging roles and complex projects I’ve ever been lucky enough to be a part of,” Madelaine wrote on Instagram.She continues on by adding: “Since this was shot entirely from the perspective of what my character 'imagined' was taking place (i.e. a bird being green in her head and then finding out it’s actually blue and the color changing) the real MVP of this project was our script supervisor LJ, who helped fearlessly navigate the ever changing set to keep with continuity only she could see. thank you and congratulations to the one and only @cooperkarl !!! & to the most prepared co-star in the game @kochakola❤️…Sightless is avail today on demand!! Here’s some behind the scenes to show you just how annoying I am ????????,” Madelaine added in another post."Sightless" is now available on digital HD and on demand.Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. She currently stars as Cheryl Blossom on the acclaimed CW series "Riverdale."About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA