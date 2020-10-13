COBAIT Expands Its Footprint in Asia

COBAIT, based in Houston Texas, has been providing critical IT services and solutions for businesses for over two decades now. The Houston based company expanded its footprint in Asia with the opening of a new office location in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The company plans to expand its operations in the European and Asian markets with Bangladesh as their central office for the Eastern Hemisphere.

Along with Business IT solutions, business continuity and disaster recovery, hosting and cloud services, remarkable remote and onsite support 24/7 for their clients, COBAIT strictly ensures that various compliances and standards such as HIPAA, PCI and SOX are audited and met. However, COBAIT has developed 'Security Solutions' for a variety of industries, not limited to HIPAA, PCI and SOX compliances only. COBAIT also provides onboard training of healthcare modalities.



“Critical business data needs to be protected from unforeseen catastrophes and threats. Events such as server crash, virus, or other attacks could compromise an IT network and take up valuable days to fix or replace without a proper plan of action in place. COBAIT’s data protection specialists help safeguard valuable data so businesses can continue with their operations smoothly without any interruption,” says Shaheer Kazi, former Program Manager at Tesla and Head of Global Sales, Operations, and Business Development at COBAIT.



The Texas based company, founded by Shah Hossain, former Vice President of CNS Systems, Inc., says high priority must be placed on data and network security. He further adds that the company puts procedures in place to reduce risks associated with potential data breaches, data loss, and a variety of malicious threats – especially during the COVID pandemic when cyber attacks have increased at an alarming rate.



