SMi’s 3D Cell Culture Conference 2021 – Speakers Announced

SMi Reports: Agenda and speaker overview of the upcoming 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference.

London, United Kingdom, October 13, 2020



The two-day agenda will focus on "Developing Complex Physiologically Relevant Cell Models in Vitro" which will explore advances application in 3C cell models, microphysiological systems, applications of technology and case studies, imaging, high throughput screening and advances in 3D cell culture models which make up core components within the 3D Cell Culture field.



This year, the conference will be chaired Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, Durham University and sponsored by CELVIVO.



For those interested in attending, there is a special offer of £999 for the two-day conference, being held with online access only, visit www.3D-cellculture.com/PR1



Key Featured speakers include:

• Suzanne Fitzpatrick, Senior Advisor for Toxicology, US Food and Drug Administration

• Pelin Candarlioglu, Investigator - Bioengineer/Cell Biologist, GSK

• Robert Vries, CEO, Hubrecht Organoid Technology

• Sakshi Garg, Lab Head, Discovery & Development Technologies, Merck Group

• Rhiannon David, Scientific Lead Microphysiological Systems, AstraZeneca

• Stephen J. Fey, Founder and Chief Research Officer, CelVivo

• Alejandro Amador, Director, Cellular Assays and Technologies, Incyte

• Freddy Van Goethem, Scientific Director - Fellow, Predictive, Investigative, and Translational Toxicology, Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceutical

• Julian Bahr, Postdoctoral Fellow, Oncology, AstraZeneca

• Pedro Pinto, Laboratory Manager, Urology, University of Greifswald – Medical Centre



In addition to the agenda, there will be two pre-conference interactive workshops on:

Workshop A - 08.30 – 12.30 on How to Develop Physiologically Relevant Immune Competent Models in MPS, led by Pelin Candarlioglu, Investigator - Bioengineer/Cell Biologist, GSK



Workshop B - 13.30 – 17.30 on Bioprinting for 3D Cell Culture, led by Kenny Dalgarno, Professor of Manufacturing Engineering, Newcastle University



The conference offers a great opportunity to hear from key profiles and industry leaders, where attendees can learn and explore case studies of 3D cell culture from leading pharma companies to benchmark against their applications of 3D cell technology. The conference also provides insight about the latest technology advances allowing 3D bioprinting to revolutionize in vitro models. Finally, attendees can network with the key industry players developing the use of bioprinting as part of their R&D.



Topics covered will include:

• Discover the cutting-edge technology that is changing the face of pharmaceutical drug development

• Explore the necessity of utilising 3D models in the cytotoxic testing of biologics over traditional alternatives

• Insight into the capacity for microphysiological systems and organ-on-a-chip technology to mimic cellular microenvironments in vitro

• Discuss current case studies in applied 3D cell models that are changing the future of pharmaceutical drug discovery

• Assess the biophysiological competency of MPS and 3D Bioprinting at the pre-conference workshops



The full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at www.3D-cellculture.com/PR1



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



3D Cell Culture 2020

Focus Day: 9 February 2021

Conference: 10th - 11th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

www.3D-cellculture.com/PR1

#SMi3DCellCulture



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR1



