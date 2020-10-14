Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from ELESA (UK) Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: New Elesa MPI-R10 Magnetic Measuring System with Seven-Digit Display, for Linear or Angular Measurement

Metheringham, United Kingdom, October 14, 2020 --(



The MPI-R10 magnetic measuring system is used with an FC-MPI sensor in combination with an M-BAND-10 magnetic strip to form a complete system for the measurement of linear and angular displacement (with a minimum radius of 65 mm). The system is characterised by an extremely easy assembly and offers precise alignment and positioning, reducing time and keeping machining cycle times to the minimum.



Maximum ease of assembly and disassembly is complimented with 4 multifunction keys for easy programming to display values in millimetres, inches or angular degrees as absolute or incremental readings. The MPI-R10 provides up to 10 programmable offset values with storage and display of 32 target positions. The display is housed with a polycarbonate front plate resistant to greases, oils, alcohol and mineral acids.



Measurement is facilitated by a self-adhesive M-BAND-10 strip for attachment to the machine base.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/Position-indicators--Magnetic-measuring-system--MPI-R10



