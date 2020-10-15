RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season

Pittsburgh, PA, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Ben Hess, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions and affiliated Agents are spearheading their 4th Annual Holiday Season Food Drive at each of their three offices. The Food Drive will directly benefit local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods the Agents work and live. RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Agents share a belief that out of abundance comes sharing and that no one should go hungry.
The current pandemic has forced the Agents to modify their traditional collection plans and implement a socially distant and contactless drop off and porch pick up of donated items.
The North Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 1014 Perry Highway, Ross Township, PA 15237, is supporting the North Hills Food Bank. Donated food, grocery gift cards and checks made directly payable to the North Hills Food Bank can be dropped off or picked up. The Food Drive Team can be reached at 412-530-1300 to arrange contactless drop off or porch pick up of donations.
Direct donations to the North Hills Food Bank can also be made via this web link:
https://rem.ax/GiveToNorthHillsFoodBank
The Beaver Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 500 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009, is supporting The Center – Midland. Donated food, grocery gift cards and checks made directly payable to The Center can be dropped off or picked up. The Food Drive Team can be reached at 412-530-1300 to arrange contactless drop off or porch pick up of any donations.
Direct donations to The Center - Midland can also be made via this web link
https://rem.ax/TheCenterMidland
The Lawrenceville Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, 4020 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, is supporting Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry. Donated food, grocery gift cards and checks made directly payable to can be dropped off or picked up. The Food Drive Team can be reached at 412-530-1300 to arrange contactless drop off or porch pick up of any donations.
Donations to Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry can also be made via the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank by using this web link – Please note your donation is in honor of Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry
https://rem.ax/GreaterPittsburghFoodBank
Donations are being accepted by the Agents from October 19 - Nov. 20, 2020.
Items Currently Needed
Orange, Apple and Cranberry Juice, Canned Black, Garbanzo, Kidney and Navy Beans, Canned Beets, Carrots, Pumpkin, Sauerkraut, Canned White Potatoes and Yams, Dry Noodles, Macaroni, Saltines, Ritz or Wheat Crackers and Cookies, Gravy and Broth in Cans, Manwich, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Salad Dressing, Plain Tomato Sauce, Paste and Diced or Crushed Tomatoes, Boxed Potatoes – Scalloped, Au Gratin or Instant Mashed, Oil, Flour and Sugar (1 lb. or 2 lb. size), Cake Mix and Frosting, Jell-O and Pudding, Canned Applesauce (No squeeze, individual cups or large jars), Tea, Coffee (Ground – no whole beans or Keurig Cups), Plain Water – not flavored or sparkling, Toiletries – Hand Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, personal items, Laundry Detergent, Cleaning Supplies (Windex, Comet, Pine Sol etc.), Plastic Wrap, Foil, Storage Bags, Kleenex and Napkins and Dog and Cat Food
About RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions:
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions was opened in 2012 by veteran real estate professionals Ben Hess and Jim Miller.
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry and averaged more than 21 closed transaction sides per agent in 2019. This productivity makes them one of the most productive brokerages in Western PA, as ranked by the Pittsburgh Business Times Annual Book of Lists.
Culture of Giving Back:
All RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions offices participate in Children’s Miracle Network “Miracle Offices” Program (CMN) where the agents voluntarily donate a portion of their commissions to CMN for the direct benefit of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Since 1992, RE/MAX agents have donated more than $150 million Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® – mostly by making donations in their client’s names after each closed transaction - Every dollar stays local.
RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions is a franchise of RE/MAX, LLC, a global real estate organization with more than 130,000 sales associates in 110+ countries
For more information visit, on the web at:
RealEstateSolutionsPittsburgh.com or RealEstateSolutionsBeaver.com or RealEstateSolutionsLawrenceville.com and by telephone at 412-366-2900.
Each RE/MAX Office is independently owned and operated.