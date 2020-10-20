ezAccounting 2020-2021 Network Bundle Version Now Available at a Discount for Limited Time

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com gives business owners a new network bundle version at a discount to start ezAccounting for current 2020 and upcoming 2021 calendar year. Download at halfpricesoft.com.

Indianapolis, IN, October 20, 2020 --



Potential customers that are curious about the software but don’t necessarily want to buy immediately, can download and test it for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase. Test drive using the following link https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



“ezAccounting 2020-2021 software is currently being offered as a network bundle version for churches and nonprofit organizations at a discount for a limited time,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



ezAccounting for small to midsize businesses will track income and expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include, but are not limited to:



Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders



Tracks income and expenses



Generates estimates, invoices and receipts



Prints checks and tracks transactions



Manages purchase orders and bill paying



Processes payroll checks for employees



Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Preprinted Copy A Forms required for W2 and W3)



Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports



Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine



Network version available



Check validation not required



Priced at $159 for a single user version per calendar year, (Limited time discount offer for 2020-2021 network bundle version) ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



