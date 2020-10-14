Consumers Turn to Adrenaline-Fuelled "Survival Training" to Fight Lockdown Fatigue

Many Brits may have entered lockdown with the very best intentions of planking, squatting and lifting their way to the body they always dreamed of, however, come Autumn, many of us have fallen off the fitness wagon after becoming bored with at home workouts.



Strong trends and behaviours around audio fitness were emerging pre-lockdown and now Zoom fatigue is real – for many, the last thing we want to do is stare at a screen for our workout when we have been sat in front of a laptop all day. Consumers are embracing new things and looking for more adventure in day-to-day lives, so are welcoming of opportunities to be more creative.



Introducing Apocalypse Survival Training (AST), an app that fuses fitness and storytelling for an immersive action-packed experience that is guaranteed to get your heart pumping.



AST is an audio fitness adventure, placing you and your workout at the centre of an epic storyline, which is set in an alien invasion of the London of an alternative reality, where the lives of city’s survivors are in your hands. The high-quality audio production includes full cast, composition, sound effects and binaural processing to really place you in the middle of all the action.



The story unfolds over three workout types, giving you the skills that you need to survive each stage of the apocalypse. There are also rewards to be earned, such as nuggets of top-secret intel, which are revealed as you complete each episode.



The three workout types are Speed (running), Strength (body-weight circuits) and Control (stretch and core). The training programmes have been written by experts, and each exercise is fully instructed by characters - both visually and audibly.



There are options for both new and experienced fitness fans to cater for a variety of different fitness levels and abilities; you can also view the exercises from each episode before you hit play to ensure you’re comfortable with them.



All you need is a pair of headphones and an Android or iOS device, and workouts can be completed at home, in the park or on the treadmill in the gym. Your unlocked intel, progress and run logs and stored in the "Talon" section of the app.



Adele Andersen, founder of AST, says, “Our mission is to get millions of people who are struggling with exercise, to not only willingly engage in it - but to enjoy it! Exercise is vitally important for our physical and mental health in times of normality - it is even more important at times like this. So, we decided to create a unique offering that fuses entertainment, fitness and pure escapism!"



