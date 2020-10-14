GeoComm Selected by State of Missouri for Statewide NG9-1-1 GIS Services Project

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

St. Cloud, MN, October 14, 2020 --(



As the State of Missouri transitions to a NG9-1-1 environment, the need for a robust GIS environment at local, regional, and statewide agencies dramatically increases. This project, which will kick off in October 2020, begins with a series of educational sessions developed to provide local GIS agencies with information on NG9-1-1 GIS standards, data requirements, overview of the GIS data assessments, and provide workflow samples highlighting the importance of continual GIS data improvement and maintenance.



Once the educational sessions are conducted, the next step will include assessing the GIS data being utilized at the local agencies. After the GIS data assessments are complete, a report will be provided to the state outlining recommended next steps for Missouri’s NG9-1-1 GIS program.



“We are excited to partner with the State of Missouri on this exciting NG9-1-1 GIS project, the first step in their statewide NG9-1-1 implementation. We are confident the information provided to them throughout the project will provide them with a clear path for achieving an accurate and up-to-date statewide GIS dataset,” Greg Spadorcio, Vice President of Sales.



The State of Missouri joins a growing number of states trusting GeoComm as their NG9-1-1 GIS partner of choice and marks GeoComm’s fourteenth statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project.



Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



