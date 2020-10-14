PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Hobby-tips™


Swab-its Hobby-tips are the premium applicator kit for all craft and hobby enthusiasts.

Springfield, MA, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce the global release of Swab-its® Hobby-tips™, the premium applicator kit for all craft and hobby enthusiasts. Hobby-tips are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Swab-its.com.

Swab-its Hobby-tips are a premium package of 20 foam tipped swabs that can be used in all craft and hobby applications. With 7 unique styles of foam swabs, the premium Hobby-tips are perfect for face painting, rock painting, craft projects, hobby projects, plastic models, wooden sticks, surface painting, and more. These unique swabs will give you the ultimate control of your hobby project.

“Swab-its Hobby-tips are a complete package of premium foam tipped swabs that are perfect for families that love to do crafts and hobbies,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and conceptually simple. Everyone in the family can use Swab-its tools and have a fun time with their projects.”

Swab-its Hobby-tips are perfect for the following:

· Face Painting
· Rock Painting
· Acrylic Painting
· Watercolor
· Tempera
· Decoupage
· Glues
· Inks
· Chalks

Swab-its Hobby-tips are available today at for an MSRP of $15.99.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.
Contact Information
Super Brush LLC
Michael Lecrenski
413-543-1442
Contact
www.superbrush.com
mlecrenski@superbrush.com

