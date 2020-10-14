Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Unsilenced Voices Press Release

Receive press releases from Unsilenced Voices: By Email RSS Feeds: Clubgoers Can Hit Up a Virtual Club Without Leaving Home for a Good Cause

Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2020 --(



The second innovative virtual event, Club Escape, will take place online on October 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT.



Tickets range from $20 to $150 for a discounted pack of 10 tickets.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Club Escape online at https://bit.ly/octclubescape



The evening scheduled to feature 10 different types of live acts ranging from magic to aerialist over the course of 2 hours. The event will include performances from entertainers Lisa-Marie Burnside, Carla Delaney, Dan Russo, Dave Champagne, Tim Searcy, Chef Maribel, Richard Halpern, and Johnathan Molo.



Club Escape has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX. Clearly, it's the place to be on October 17.



50% of the evening's proceeds will support the non profit Unsilenced Voices. Unsilenced Voices exists to break the silence and end the cycle of domestic and gender-based violence. The website features an extensive contact list for those suffering from domestic abuse and those who suspect they are being abused, along with additional resources, including a list of the warning signs of domestic abuse.



To learn more about Unsilenced Voices, visit them online at unsilencedvoices.org



About Michelle Jewsbury

Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropist, speaker, author, and coach who has traveled the world as an advocate for the less fortunate. In August 2016, Michelle focused her efforts on ending domestic violence. Her desire to help victims of domestic abuse came from personal experience in such a relationship. In July 2017, Michelle founded Unsilenced Voices, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on inspiring change in communities around the globe by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual assault. She has since completed and published her personal memoir, "But I Love Him," available on Amazon. Recognized as a valuable resource in the speaking industry, Michelle Jewsbury is the go to professional speaker who uses her story of survival as encouragement and motivation for others. By using reflective techniques in her presentation, Michelle creates “A-HA” moments that lead to transformation.



Michelle Jewsbury will be seen in Las Vegas at the BIOMED EXPO & QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS Oct. 24 & 25, 2020 https://bit.ly/2Fq4wGi and in Salt Lake City at the Global Elevation Summit Nov. 19, 2020 https://gess360utah.eventbrite.com/?aff=MJ



To interview Michelle Jewsbury, contact her at Michelle@unsilencedvoices.org Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global Breakthrough Specialist and founder of Unsilenced Voices, Michelle Jewsbury, had begun to grow tired of the isolation resulting from COVID-19 and recently came together with Digital nomad and founder of Wyze Tribe, Melanie McSally, to create another innovative way to bring the socialization of a virtual club, into people's homes. Club Escape 2 is a one-of-a-kind unique virtual event that combines the need for socialization, with the desire to serve the community. The proceeds from an evening at Club Escape will be divided between the entertainers and Unsilenced Voices, a non-profit that raises money to help various causes related to domestic violence worldwide.The second innovative virtual event, Club Escape, will take place online on October 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM PDT to 7:00 PM PDT.Tickets range from $20 to $150 for a discounted pack of 10 tickets.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Club Escape online at https://bit.ly/octclubescapeThe evening scheduled to feature 10 different types of live acts ranging from magic to aerialist over the course of 2 hours. The event will include performances from entertainers Lisa-Marie Burnside, Carla Delaney, Dan Russo, Dave Champagne, Tim Searcy, Chef Maribel, Richard Halpern, and Johnathan Molo.Club Escape has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX. Clearly, it's the place to be on October 17.50% of the evening's proceeds will support the non profit Unsilenced Voices. Unsilenced Voices exists to break the silence and end the cycle of domestic and gender-based violence. The website features an extensive contact list for those suffering from domestic abuse and those who suspect they are being abused, along with additional resources, including a list of the warning signs of domestic abuse.To learn more about Unsilenced Voices, visit them online at unsilencedvoices.orgAbout Michelle JewsburyMichelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropist, speaker, author, and coach who has traveled the world as an advocate for the less fortunate. In August 2016, Michelle focused her efforts on ending domestic violence. Her desire to help victims of domestic abuse came from personal experience in such a relationship. In July 2017, Michelle founded Unsilenced Voices, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on inspiring change in communities around the globe by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual assault. She has since completed and published her personal memoir, "But I Love Him," available on Amazon. Recognized as a valuable resource in the speaking industry, Michelle Jewsbury is the go to professional speaker who uses her story of survival as encouragement and motivation for others. By using reflective techniques in her presentation, Michelle creates “A-HA” moments that lead to transformation.Michelle Jewsbury will be seen in Las Vegas at the BIOMED EXPO & QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS Oct. 24 & 25, 2020 https://bit.ly/2Fq4wGi and in Salt Lake City at the Global Elevation Summit Nov. 19, 2020 https://gess360utah.eventbrite.com/?aff=MJTo interview Michelle Jewsbury, contact her at Michelle@unsilencedvoices.org Contact Information Unsilenced Voices

Michelle Jewsbury

562-506-5866



www.unsilencedvoices.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Unsilenced Voices Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend