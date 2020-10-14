Free Children’s Education Programs Offered Virtually During COVID-19

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Valuable Blessings, Inc. Press Release

Valuable Blessings, Inc., a non-profit organization in Capitol Heights, MD, pivots to free virtual learning and mentoring programs amid the pandemic.

Capitol Heights, MD, October 14, 2020 --



Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Valuable Blessings, Inc. transitioned its student learning opportunities to virtual programs this year, continuing to provide free educational resources while keeping the community safe.



This 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization provides educational, spiritual empowerment, non-violence, and entrepreneurial/leadership programs for children and adults.



Area parents can take advantage of Valuable Blessings' free tutoring program, which began on Monday, Sept. 21, and runs throughout the 2020-2021 school year. Students in kindergarten to 12th grade can receive tutoring services in any subject. Due to health and safety concerns, all tutoring is virtual for this school year.



For parents seeking a positive influence in their child's life, Valuable Blessings also offers girls' and boys' mentoring programs. The Man2Man mentoring program is for boys ages 7 to 17, and the Daughters With a Purpose mentoring program for girls is also for ages 7 to 17.



The Man2Man mentoring program focuses on developing strong character, communication skills, and academic growth. Valuable Blessings' Daughters With a Purpose program encourages girls to be proud of who they are and teaches them the value of being themselves. All activities are currently virtual and regular check-ins with mentors and mentees are done via phone.



In addition to its tutoring and mentoring programs, Valuable Blessings, Inc., offers a free girl's book club, Beauty is in the Books, a program assisting senior citizens, anti-bullying programs, workshops, and annual community events.



These events include the upcoming ThanksGiving Basket Blessing, which will provide baskets of food for those in need for Thanksgiving, and the annual Adopt a Family holiday program, which helps struggling families at Christmas.



In July and August, Valuable Blessings held its yearly Adopt a School program, which also changed to accommodate the novel coronavirus outbreak. While ordinarily school supplies are donated through this contest, this year, Valuable Blessings is donating masks and cleaning supplies throughout the academic year to the selected schools.



Valencia Clipper-Davis, Valuable Blessings, Inc.’s founder and CEO, started the non-profit organization following the death of her younger brother in 2009. Her brother, Dwight, was murdered by a 17-year-old young man. After her brother’s passing, Clipper-Davis decided she wanted to be part of the solution and committed to providing positive outlets and programs for local youth to keep them on the right path.



Valencia Clipper-Davis

1-877-732-8261



https://www.valuableblessingsinc.org/



